FG moves to seize Ekweremadu’s 40 properties, court orders interim forfeiture

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the interim forfeiture of 40 properties belonging to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

The presiding judge Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order following an ex-parte motion filed by lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Buba.

Properties affected by the interim forfeiture order includes 10 properties in Enugu, three in the United States (US), two in the United Kingdom (UK), one in Lagos, nine in Dubai and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja..

Ruling on the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CS/1242/2022, the judge ordered the anti-graft commission to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national daily within seven days from the date the order was given.

Members of the public interested in the properties are advised to approach the court within 14 days of the newspaper publication and show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government. The case has been adjourned till December 5.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Neanneka, were arrested in June and charged for bringing a child, one David Nwamini, to the United Kingdom (UK) for organ harvesting for their sick daughter Sonia.

The duo were charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

Their trial hearing earlier scheduled for Monday October 31, at the Central Criminal Court, popularly known as Old Bailey, did not hold due to the non-availability of Sonia, whose case was established.

While his wife, Beatrice, has been granted bail, Ekweremadu is still in custody.