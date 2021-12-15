30.8 C
Abuja

FG okays upward salary review for Police officers

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nigerian police. Photo: TVC.

Related

1min read

THE Federal Government has approved an upward salary review for serving Police officers across the country, beginning from 2022.

According to Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, the approval was given at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He noted that the action was in response to one of the demands made during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

The minister said that the review would be up by 20 per cent.

He also revealed that approval of N1.12 billion had been given for payment of officers’ outstanding uninsured benefits from 2013 to 2020.

The minister said that the sum of N13.128 billion was approved for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 Police personnel.

He, however, said that the payment would only commence after the auditor-general of federation must have scrutinised it.

- Advertisement -

Reacting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed told newsmen that the upward salary review for the Police was not captured in the 2022 Appropriations Bill.

She said the government would raise a supplementary budget to the National Assembly for consideration.

During the #EndSARS protest in 2020, protesters had demanded, among several things, that the Federal Government should increase Police salary and that officers should adequately be compensated for protecting lives and property of the citizens across the country.

In November, the same year, the government directed the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to finalise a new salary structure for operatives of the Nigerian Police.

 

 

Reporter at | Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

FG okays upward salary review for Police officers

THE Federal Government has approved an upward salary review for serving Police officers across...
Breaking News

Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Sultan, others ask Buhari to implement constitutional reforms before 2023

THE COMMITTEE for Goodness of Nigeria - a new political pressure group co-convened by...
News

People living with disabilities picket NCC Abuja office over employment discrimination

MEMBERS of the Association of Applicants and Workers with Disabilities in Nigeria Wednesday picketed...
News

Lai Mohammed applauds Buhari’s commitment to ending insecurity

NIGERIA’S Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari over...
National News

Monarch calls for collective effort in tackling insecurity in Niger Delta

THE Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwase 111, has called for a collective effort...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, says Akande lied in autobiography

Nigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Bandits kill Kaduna State House of Assembly member

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Air Peace gets offer to fly to Dubai airport on ‘goodwill’

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Marriages conducted by federal registries are illegal, court rules

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleObasanjo, Abdulsalami, Sultan, others ask Buhari to implement constitutional reforms before 2023

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.