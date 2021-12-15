FG okays upward salary review for Police officers

— 1 min read

THE Federal Government has approved an upward salary review for serving Police officers across the country, beginning from 2022.

According to Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, the approval was given at the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He noted that the action was in response to one of the demands made during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

The minister said that the review would be up by 20 per cent.

He also revealed that approval of N1.12 billion had been given for payment of officers’ outstanding uninsured benefits from 2013 to 2020.

The minister said that the sum of N13.128 billion was approved for outstanding death benefits for 5,472 Police personnel.

He, however, said that the payment would only commence after the auditor-general of federation must have scrutinised it.

- Advertisement -

Reacting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed told newsmen that the upward salary review for the Police was not captured in the 2022 Appropriations Bill.

She said the government would raise a supplementary budget to the National Assembly for consideration.

During the #EndSARS protest in 2020, protesters had demanded, among several things, that the Federal Government should increase Police salary and that officers should adequately be compensated for protecting lives and property of the citizens across the country.

In November, the same year, the government directed the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to finalise a new salary structure for operatives of the Nigerian Police.