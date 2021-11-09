Find missing Vanguard journalist, Reps tells security agencies

— 1 min read

THE House of Representatives has told security agencies to find Tordue Salem, a reporter with Vanguard newspaper, who went missing on October 13, 2021.

The Minority Leader in the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu raised the motion at the plenary on Tuesday, saying that Salem, a National Assembly Press Corps member, reported for work on that day and was last seen in Garki District before his sudden disappearance.

He told his colleagues that the family subsequently reported the matter to the Police after all the search and rescue failed.

“In spite of official efforts by the leadership of the House to galvanise the security agencies to resolve his disappearance, there has been no headway,” he said.

He raised the alarm over the deteriorating security situation in the country and warned the nation of its consequence.

“This sudden disappearance is an extension of the deteriorating insecurity in the nation’s capital and again questions the efficiency of the security operatives.

“If necessary measures are not put in place to curtail the indiscriminate disappearances of innocent Nigerians living in Abuja, the FCT would soon become a breeding ground for kidnappers and bandits, hence the need for urgent investigation,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Reps Femi Gbajabiamila directed the House Committee on Security to get to work and liaise with the security chiefs. He gave the committee two weeks to report back with its findings.