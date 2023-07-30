Fintiri imposes curfew in Adamawa as residents loot warehouses

THE Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state following the looting of warehouses by residents.

The governor announced the measure in the afternoon of Sunday, July 30, after hoodlums stormed two warehouses, looting items.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who were chanting “Enough of Hunger”, stormed warehouses in the early hours of Sunday and looted items that the government ordered to be distributed to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Chief Press Secretary to Fintiri, Humwashi Wonosikou, said the curfew followed “the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attacked people with matchetes and broke into business premises carting away property”.

With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state, the government stressed.

Only people on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew, the statement explained.

The governor appealed to the residents to comply with the directive, adding that any person found contravening the order would be arrested and prosecuted.

The removal of petrol subsidy has resulted in acute hardship for majority of Nigerians, following the attendant hike in the cost of goods and services.