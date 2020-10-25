Fintiri imposes curfew on Adamawa after hoodlums loot palliative warehouses

THE Adamawa State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the state after hoodlums looted COVID-19 palliative warehouses in the state.

The looting in Adamawa is coming barely 24 hours after hoodlums stormed warehouses in Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, and some other states and carted away COVID-19 palliative items.

Governor of the State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announced the curfew during a statewide broadcast on Sunday.

”I have declared and imposed indefinite dawn to dusk curfew throughout the State beginning from 3 o’clock Sunday the 25th of October 2020,” Fintiri said.

The governor said all forms of movement were prohibited except as authorised by the government.

“As a responsible government, we shall do everything within our powers to protect the lives of every citizen and will not brook any lawlessness within our boundaries,” he said.

The governor said that the decision became imperative following the activities of “some misguided elements” who have broken into warehouses owned by the state government and carted away COVID-19 palliatives.

”While this government respects the rights of the citizens to seek redress, it is not blind to the fact that there is a civilized and responsible way of channeling genuine grievances.”

The governor, however, charged every citizen of the state to remain calm, just as he promised to protect the lives of all and sundry.

