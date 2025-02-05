Fire 'kills 17' Islamic schoolchildren in Zamfara

ABOUT 17 pupils of an Islamic school have reportedly lost their lives in an inferno that engulfed their school in Kauran Namoda, Zamfara State.

The fire was said to have raged for nearly three hours before it was brought under control, on the night of Tuesday, February 4.

It spread rapidly through the school premises, trapping many young pupils.

Apart from those killed, several other pupils sustained injuries from the inferno and are currently receiving medical treatment at local hospitals.

An X user who majors in insecurity in the north, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the incident on his X handle on Wednesday, stating that eyewitnesses described the fire as devastating and extremely intense, making it difficult to contain.

He reported that local authorities and emergency responders arrived at the scene, but unfortunately, their efforts came too late, and the fire had already caused significant loss of life.

A resident, Abdulrasaq Bello Kaura, told Channels Television that the fire was allegedly caused by stored sticks, known as ‘kara,’ after catching fire.

The source reported that the incident occurred at Makaranta Mallam Ghali, in the study hall.

He added that there were approximately 100 students in the hall.

Remains of the casualties were recovered after the fire was put out.

The Chairman of Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Mannir Muazu Haidara, also confirmed the tragedy.

Fire incidents are not new in Zamfara. In December 2024, a fire gutted a motorcycle market in Yar-Dole Gusau, the state capital.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread quickly through the market, a key hub for motorcycles and spare parts.