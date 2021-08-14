28.1 C
Abuja

Five die in fresh attack on Imo police station

Featured NewsNews
Ijeoma OPARA
Unknown gun man

Related

Share this story
THE Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two policemen and three gunmen who attacked a police station in Imo state.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Michael Abattam, the gunmen had attacked in the early hours of Saturday and were engaged in a gun battle with police officers who made efforts to repel the attack.

“The bandits, who on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel were subdued, due to the superior firepower of the police. They fled into the bush and in the process three of the bandits were neutralized,” he said.

Abattam also noted that the police were in pursuit of the retreating gunmen and urged residents to assist with relevant information on their whereabouts.

“Unfortunately, the Command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack. Meanwhile, the tactical teams are presently in pursuit of the fleeing bandits and possible recovery of their arms,” he said.

Barely a week ago, The ICIR reported that an inspector had died during an attack on a police station in the Orlu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Three of the attackers had also been killed in a gun duel during the attack.

Police stations have become a major target for gunmen within the South-East part of Nigeria in recent times.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Ijeoma OPARA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

Five die in fresh attack on Imo police station

THE Imo State Police Command has confirmed the death of two policemen and three...
Featured News

Abducted wife, baby of ex-councillor regain freedom

THE wife and seven-month-old child of Zamfara ex-councillor Babangida Haruna have regained their freedom...
Featured News

IPOB suspends sit-at -home order, gives new directives

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has suspended its sit-at-home order scheduled to hold...
News

Emirates reluctant to resume Nigeria-UAE route, announces suspension till Aug. 20

  EMIRATES airline, flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced that flights...
News

Nigerian Mission in UK shut down after officials test positive for COVID-19

  THE Nigerian High Commission in London, the United Kingdom (UK), has been shut after...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAbducted wife, baby of ex-councillor regain freedom

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.