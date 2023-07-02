Flooding: FCDA to demolish houses in Trademore, other Abuja communities

STRUCTURES on waterways across the nation’s capital will all be demolished, according to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The FCDA executive director, Shehu Ahmed, said structures in communities such as Trademore estate, disrupting the natural water flow, are responsible for flooding recorded in some parts of the city.

He disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 2, in Abuja.

Ahmed said many of the buildings in the estate have been marked for demolition. Still, the occupants have refused to relocate despite repeated warnings.

Last Friday, June 23, Trademore Estate was flooded after an hour-long rainfall.

Several houses, vehicles, shops and other properties were damaged by the flood, while some lives were also lost.

Speaking on this incident, the FCDA director said, “People are clamouring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives. And this is what we must do. We cannot work as though we don’t see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja Master Plan.

“By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is in a low-line zone which is not safe. Flooding can come at any time. They know this and have been experiencing it over the years.”

Ahmed said a police station and some buildings will be demolished.

He noted that the Agency has asked the FCT Police Command to provide a suitable place for them to operate from and fight crime.

According to him, Trademore Estate does not have an FCDA-approved building plan. He noted that due to the continuous flooding in the area, it would be best to leave the flooded areas as green areas and not for residential purposes.

Meanwhile, When The ICIR visited the estate after the flood incident, the residents protested the plan by the government to demolish buildings.

The Trademore Estate chairman, Phase 2, Stella Okuteh, said no demolition will be allowed in the estate as the residents are still paying the mortgage on their homes to the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB).

“Trademoore is not the only estate affected. The government should fix the problem. Trace the water, and build better drainages.

“The houses here are owned by the Federal Mortgage Bank through Platinum Mortgage Bank that built this house. Many residents here are civil servants who are still paying mortgages to the government,” she said.

Harold Idemudia, a member of the estate board of trustees, said demolishing the area is an ineffective way to resolve the problem.

He blamed poor drainage construction for the perennial flooding in the estate.

“Demolishing the area won’t stop the flooding. Government needs to build a better drainage system.”