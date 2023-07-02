28.1 C
Abuja
HomeFeatured News
Featured News

Flooding: FCDA to demolish houses in Trademore, other Abuja communities

Beloved JOHN
Beloved JOHN
Trademore Estate
Trademore Estate

Related

STRUCTURES on waterways across the nation’s capital will all be demolished, according to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA). 

The FCDA executive director, Shehu Ahmed, said structures in communities such as Trademore estate, disrupting the natural water flow, are responsible for flooding recorded in some parts of the city.

He disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, July 2, in Abuja.

Ahmed said many of the buildings in the estate have been marked for demolition. Still, the occupants have refused to relocate despite repeated warnings. 

Last Friday, June 23, Trademore Estate was flooded after an hour-long rainfall. 

Several houses, vehicles, shops and other properties were damaged by the flood, while some lives were also lost.

Speaking on this incident, the FCDA director said, “People are clamouring that we act quickly and take tough decisions to save lives. And this is what we must do. We cannot work as though we don’t see this man-made problem caused by those who violate the Abuja Master Plan.

“By declaring Trademore a disaster zone, we have told the residents there to evacuate. The area is in a low-line zone which is not safe. Flooding can come at any time. They know this and have been experiencing it over the years.”

Ahmed said a police station and some buildings will be demolished. 

He noted that the Agency has asked the FCT Police Command to provide a suitable place for them to operate from and fight crime.

According to him, Trademore Estate does not have an FCDA-approved building plan. He noted that due to the continuous flooding in the area, it would be best to leave the flooded areas as green areas and not for residential purposes.

Meanwhile, When The ICIR visited the estate after the flood incident, the residents protested the plan by the government to demolish buildings. 

The Trademore Estate chairman, Phase 2, Stella Okuteh, said no demolition will be allowed in the estate as the residents are still paying the mortgage on their homes to the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB). 

“Trademoore is not the only estate affected. The government should fix the problem. Trace the water, and build better drainages.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    “The houses here are owned by the Federal Mortgage Bank through Platinum Mortgage Bank that built this house. Many residents here are civil servants who are still paying mortgages to the government,” she said. 

    Harold Idemudia, a member of the estate board of trustees, said demolishing the area is an ineffective way to resolve the problem.

    He blamed poor drainage construction for the perennial flooding in the estate.

    “Demolishing the area won’t stop the flooding. Government needs to build a better drainage system.”

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    SERAP threatens to sue Tinubu over disbursement of N400bn subsidy savings

    THE Socio-Economic Rights Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded that Nigerian President Bola Tinubu publish...
    Climate Change

    10th NASS to prioritise climate change -‐ Deputy Speaker

    THE Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says the 10th National...
    Defence

    Did the Nigerian Armed Forces curtail insecurity as Lucky Irabor claimed? Here is what data say

    On Friday, June 30, FORMER Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor said...
    Business and Economy

    Abia gets $115m AfDB loan for road rehabilitation, erosion control

    THE Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfBD) has approved a...
    Business and Economy

    Relief for consumers as DisCos, NERC shelve electricity tariff hike

    NIGERIAN electricity consumers have heaved sigh of relief as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Soldiers brutalise cleaning company staff for demanding unpaid wages

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    EXPLAINER: How to break, set a Guinness World Record

    FCTA demolishes UTC shopping complex in Abuja

    Enugu governor-elect’s NYSC certificate not from us — DG

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged misappropriation of N4bn

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    SERAP threatens to sue Tinubu over disbursement of N400bn subsidy savings

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.