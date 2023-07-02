21.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Flooding: We have re-channelled water, constructed dykes in Niger — HYPPADEC

Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN
Another house on the shore of the River Niger
Another house on the shore of the River Niger

Related

THE Hydro Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC) said it has re-channelled water flowing through some flood prone regions and constructed dykes to mitigate future disaster. 

The Commission explained that it prioritised the most hit communities and also planned relocating the affected residents to higher land.

The ICIR in an investigation published on June 26, detailed some of the challenges faced by residents of the flood prone communities in Niger State and how the state government was reacting to it.

According to the investigation, residents of the affected communities were forced to abandon their homes due to the onslaught of heavy floods and had to seek refuge in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps and makeshift houses.

Despite the warning by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), some survivors in these communities have returned to their homes and vowed not to relocate even if there is a repeat of last year flooding, while some hoped to vacate to high land if necessary.

They cited hunger, government neglect and lack of basic amenities in their camps as reasons for not wanting to return to the camps.

Findings by The ICIR show that should the forecast become a reality, some of these communities, like Kusogi and Ketso are at risk of losing lives and property as no flood preventive measures and control have been launched in the villages – either by the government or the residents.

Reacting to the findings, HYPPADEC spokesperson Nura Tanko, said the Commission and the state government are addressing the concerns of residents by building resettlement camps for residents in the flood prone communities.

He also assured that the state won’t experience a severe flooding this year no matter the amount of torrential rainfall.

He said: “As you know, this problem has accumulated for over five decades, and these communities are dealing with socio-economic and ecological challenges. Addressing it to the satisfaction of the people going by their expectations is not a day or two days job. We are just two years old,” he said.

“Resources also matter in addressing this issue. I can tell you we have actually done our best, and where people are not satisfied with what we are doing, all they need to do is to exercise patience. We can’t rise up in one day and address all the issues.

“We are sure that what we experienced last year, no matter the amount of torrential flood, we aren’t going to experience it again. We have re-channelled the water, and we constructed dykes to prevent it from cutting off the road.”

When asked about Ketso and Muregi, he said, “For Ketso and Muregi communities, our plan is not to provide ecological intervention within the existing community, our plan is to relocate these people to where the state government has provided for their relocation and as I speak with you, construction of houses for their relocation has started in a place identified by the state government where the government constructed a clinic and palace for the district heads.”

“For Mariga, as we address these things in batches, it will get to them. We can’t address all these problems overnight because of resources and the number of communities we operate in in the six states.”

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Speaking on the Hydro Electric Dam project in Shiroro LGA, Tanko said communities in that area have enjoyed the Commission’s intervention, which is in contrast to what The ICIR reporter gathered on the field. 

    But he explained that the idea of dredging River Niger was not an easy task, adding that the Federal Government cannot undertake the project at the moment.

    The managing director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Yelwa, had earlier noted that to dredge River Niger, River Benue, and River Kaduna, the Federal Government will have to spend over $20 billion.

    The HYPPADEC boss however stated that the process will be difficult for the Federal Government to handle without intervention from international donor agencies.

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Human Rights

    Max Air dumps Lagos passengers in Abuja, shifts Kano trip several times

    ON Wednesday, June 28, one of Nigeria's airlines, Max Air, dumped its passengers travelling...
    Entertainment

    Davido in the eye of the storm

    IN the past week, afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been...
    News

    Elon Musk introduces daily reading limits on Twitter

    DAILY reading limits have been introduced on Twitter in a bid to address extreme...
    Politics and Governance

    Kano demolitions: I am reclaiming public assets stolen by Ganduje — Yusuf

    KANO State governor, Abba Yusuf, says he embarked on the demolition of structures across...
    Special reports

    Flooding: Residents of Trademore Estate count losses

    OVER a hundred families were affected by a flash flood in Trademore estate in...

    Most Read

    Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Soldiers brutalise cleaning company staff for demanding unpaid wages

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    EXPLAINER: How to break, set a Guinness World Record

    FCTA demolishes UTC shopping complex in Abuja

    EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged misappropriation of N4bn

    Buhari defends debt profile, says loans funded assets, investment

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Max Air dumps Lagos passengers in Abuja, shifts Kano trip several times

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.