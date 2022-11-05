Flooding: Oluremi Tinubu donates N50m to Bayelsa victims

THE wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, has visited victims of flood disaster being accommodated in various internally displaced persons camps in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, and donated N50 million.

Tinubu, who led the APC Presidential Women Campaign Team to the camps of the IDPs on Friday, also donated relief materials to victims of the flood disaster in the state, as disclosed in a statement her media team issued on Saturday.

Bayelsa is one of the states most hit by the flood, with seven of its eight local government areas affected.

The flood also forced many residents into IDP camps, submerging hundreds of buildings and farmlands.

Tinubu announced a donation of N50,000 each to 1,000 individuals to help their small-scale businesses rise again.

“Our visit here today is not political. But, rather, it is to identify with you in the moment of need and pray that the state will not witness such natural disasters again,” she said.

She was accompanied on the trip by Nana Shettima, wife of the party’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima; national coordinator of the APC Women Campaign team Asabe Bashir; and wife of the minister of State for Petroleum Alanyingi Sylva.

