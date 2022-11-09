33.1 C
Abuja

Flooding: Bayelsa extends school resumption date

Bankole Abe
Bayelsa flood
AFTER a six-week flood-induced holiday, the Bayelsa State Government has fixed November 21 as the resumption date for secondary and primary schools in the state.

This was disclosed n a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Gentle Emelah. 

He said the extension was due to the slow pace at which the floodwaters are receding in some parts of the state.

The commissioner noted that the new date applies to private primary and secondary schools.

“Government wishes to charge operators of the private sector to maintain the government-approved calendar.

“Government also charges all stakeholders in the education sector to remain vigilant and ensure strict adherence to all school safety regulations in the face of the receding flood.

“Government, therefore, wishes to empathise with all Bayelsans who have been affected in one way or the other by this unfortunate natural disaster.”

Bayelsa is one of the states ravaged by floods in recent weeks.

The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) stated in a statement that about 96 persons died while 1.3 million others were displaced by floods in the state.

