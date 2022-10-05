29.1 C
Abuja

Floods ravaged over 31,000 households in Yobe – SEMA

Health and EnvironmentClimate Change
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
THE Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has said that over 31,000 households were affected by floods in 255 communities across 17 local government areas of the state.

The SEMA Executive Secretary, Mohammed Goje, disclosed this on Wednesday in Damaturu, according to a report by the News Agency Nigeria (NAN).

“As of October 2, 2022, over 31,000 households were affected by floods across 255 communities from 17 LGAs of the state,” Goje said.

According to him, Gujba Mutai, Kukuwa Tasha, Buni Gari and Buni Yadi, Gulani, Jakusko, Tarmuwa, Geidam and Bade communities witnessed the worst flood crisis in nearly half a century.

He added that 75 fatalities had been reported as a direct consequence of windstorms and floods, with many more lives at risk across 10 area councils from May to date.

He said 11 deaths occurred from boat mishaps, while 200 persons sustained injuries and were treated free and discharged.

Goje said those residing in flood-prone areas and along waterways had been the hardest hit by the floods.

 He added that a total of 6,592 people had been internally displaced across the affected communities.

“This does not include Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) returnee communities who are just returning and have limited access to farmlands,” he said.

He pointed out that preliminary reports and desk reviews indicated that so far, 92 water points and lots of WASH facilities, agricultural products and livestock were also affected.

He said the agency had successfully relocated some victims in worse-hit communities to approved public places and safe host neighbouring communities.

 

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

