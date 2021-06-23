We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Bolaji Owasanoye on Tuesday called on African countries to facilitate assets recovery at all levels, including the return of artworks and artefacts.

He disclosed this while presenting a paper titled “Understanding the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR)” during a virtual Commonwealth regional conference for anti-corruption agencies in Africa.

“In Nigeria, precisely Benin, Edo State, two major artefacts have been returned while the country has recovered between $600 million and $700 million assets in the last six years,” he said.

Owasanoye advocated the strengthening of legal and financial institutions to aid the process of asset recovery, including establishing funds, trusts, and dedicated African escrow accounts to be held by regional financial institutions.

“The reality on the ground is that domestic resource mobilisation cannot improve if corruption is not diminished; illicit financial flow from the continent is not reversed, and fiscal governance from revenue and expenditure sides is not improved.

“We need to reverse the anomaly of Africa being a net creditor to the world yet burdened by debt,” he stated.

Owasanoye said the policy and advocacy instrument was to assist Africa in identifying, repatriating and effectively managing assets while respecting the sovereignty of member-states.