Former Pakistani Prime Minister survives assassination attempt

FORMER Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shot and wounded in the leg during an attack on his protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad in the Punjab province on Thursday.

Khan, 70, was leading the march on the capital Islamabad to demand snap elections after he was ousted in April, when a gunman opened fire wounding him and four of his supporters.

A senior aide told AFP news agency it was “an attempt to kill him” but police are yet to confirm that he was the target.

Members of his PTI party said another four people were hurt in the shooting.

The former prime minister was immediately taken to a hospital in Lahore and Provincial Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid said Khan was in a stable condition.

Police released a video confession of a man they arrested who they say had attempted to kill the former PM.

It is unclear under what conditions the interview was carried out, but in it the man is asked by police why he opened fire, and replies: “He was misguiding the people. I wanted to kill him. I tried to kill him.”