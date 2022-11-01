Friends, fans offer prayers over death of Davido’s son

FRIENDS and fans of Nigerian hip hop star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have been commisserating with him over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

Three-year-old Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned on Monday, October 31, in the swimming pool of his father’s residence at Banana Island, Lagos.

The distraught singer was said to have been moved from the hospital, where Ifeanyi was rushed to and confirmed dead, to his father’s house, also in Banana Island.

Davido’s father is Deji Adeleke, a billionaire businessman, while his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, Deji’s younger brother, is the governor-elect of Osun State.

Davido and Ifeanyi’s mother, Chioma, have been enjoying a blissful reunion lately after splitting for a couple of years. Before Ifeanyi’s death, a video had been trending of Davido playing the role of a doting father to Ifeanyi, teaching him how to swim in the same swimming pool where the baby died.

Investigations are ongoing regarding the boy’s death as domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the police station to give their accounts of what happened.

Ifeanyi (Davido son) looking cute in new video pic.twitter.com/jyHvOgPi2w — Studentconnect (@Studentc0nnectv) October 31, 2022

Hours after the news of the death of the boy broke, Iyabo Ojo, Ayo Makun (Ay Comedian), William Uchemba, Paul Okoye and several other celebrities all shared condolences.

Daddy Freeze wrote, “When the person you love is someone involved it becomes a heavy emotional burden. I am not confirming anything but bear with me I will not be live tonight.”

Uchemba wrote, “I prayed for it to be a lie. I am upset, pained and confused. Nobody deserves to feel this pain.”

British rapper and singer, Stephanie Victoria Allen, better known by her stage name Stefflon Don, sought prayers for the singer.

She wrote, “Prayers up for Chioma and Davido.”

Prayers up for Chioma and Davido 🙏🏾❤️ — 1DON (@stefflondon) November 1, 2022

A business strategist, Sally Suleiman, urged for more prayers for the “If” crooner.

We love you Davido, we are praying for your family. We wait to hear from you, till then we are praying for you and your family. — Sally Suleiman (@is_salsu) October 31, 2022

This is the most difficult thing I’ve written this year.

Davido and Chioma travelled for a family gathering in Ibadan.

Ifeanyi was in the care of minders

He wandered off to the pool where he drowned and remained inside water for a long time before his absence in the house was — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) November 1, 2022

An influencer, Dekunke, also tweeted prayers for the head of the 30BG bang.

