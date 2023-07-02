Davido in the eye of the storm

IN the past week, afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been embroiled in scandals as different women have come out to allege that he impregnated them.

The singer, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s top three artists, is not new to controversy but this one is threatening to tarnish his reputation.

On Tuesday, June 27, a United States-based lady identified as Anita Brown accused Davido of impregnating her. Brown made the allegation via an Instagram live session. Following attacks from Davido’s fans, Brown claimed that she had been in a relationship with the singer since 2017, until the pandemic in 2020.

“We met in Dubai, 2017, let’s be clear! This is not no one . Don’t ever play with my name. Off and on up until the pandemic in which I was in a long relationship”, she stated.

Amidst the intense scrutiny faced by the artist following Brown’s claims, a woman named Ivanna Bay from Paris, France, came forward, asserting that she too is expecting a child with Davido.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared screenshots of her conversations with the singer, along with a pregnancy test result.

Adding to the unfolding saga, a Kenyan woman named Pendo Stacy boldly asserted in a live video that she had also engaged in intimate relations with the singer. To support her claim, she proudly displayed a boxer brief that she alleged belonged to the artist.

“I got a souvenir that day. His boxer has colours , orange, yellow and black. I love Davido that much”, she said.

In an apparent attempt to bring Davido down, Anita Brown has resorted to utilising her social media accounts to hurl a barrage of disparaging remarks on the artist, his spouse, and even Nigerians as a whole.

“Evil ass Nigerians. Sacrificing babies and shit. I would never want part in no demonic culture! @Davido WICKED”, she said in a tweet.

Following these developments, several celebrities and Nigerians at large have taken to social media to react to the derogatory remarks, expressing their anger and displeasure.

A journalist, David Hundeyin replied Anita Brown in a tweet.

“Not sure if you got the memo, but we aren’t exactly dying to claim you either. And since you hate Nigerians and our “demonic culture” so much, you should be disgusted at the thought of giving birth to the Nigerian baby you claim is growing inside you. You can do us all a favour,” he tweeted.

Some Nigerian Twitter users also responded to her tweet.

“Nigeria if you all do not report her account and get her account suspended today then we have all enabled this Moriah Mills clout chasing maniac insulting an entire country. There’s one thing calling a man out for impregnating you and there’s another insulting his dead child, his wife and an entire country. It’s quite obvious you’re now chasing clout from Nigerians. Since Nigerians are so evil, close your square headed legs next time and also stop begging them for money. You cannot mess with Nigerians and get away with it, especially on Twitter. You say you’re pregnant but you’re insulting someone else’s child and for the fact you’re insulting a dead child, for heavens sake don’t you have any morals or even shame”, @TheSerahIbrahim tweeted.

“A Nigerian is allegedly growing inside you and it’s been your biggest achievement. You are tripping”, @FS_Yusuf_ said.

Some celebrities including Tonto Dike, Bobrisky among others also responded via their Instagram stories.

The musician has become the hottest topic on the social media in recent days, with Nigerians discussing his alleged escapades.

Davido keeps mum

Davido is yet to issue a statement to either accept or refute the claims made by these women.

However, he shared a screenshot of one of his popular tracks, “Unavailable,” from his latest album on his Instagram story. This gesture was widely interpreted as his response to the numerous accusations being levelled against him.