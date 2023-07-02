23.1 C
Abuja
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Davido in the eye of the storm

Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

Related

IN the past week, afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been embroiled in scandals as different women have come out to allege that he impregnated them.

The singer, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s top three artists, is not new to controversy but this one is threatening to tarnish his reputation.

On Tuesday, June 27, a United States-based lady identified as Anita Brown accused Davido of impregnating her. Brown made the allegation via an Instagram live session. Following attacks from Davido’s fans, Brown claimed that she had been in a relationship with the singer since 2017, until the pandemic in 2020.

“We met in Dubai, 2017, let’s be clear! This is not no one . Don’t ever play with my name. Off and on up until the pandemic in which I was in a long relationship”, she stated.

Amidst the intense scrutiny faced by the artist following Brown’s claims, a woman named Ivanna Bay from Paris, France, came forward, asserting that she too is expecting a child with Davido.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared screenshots of her conversations with the singer, along with a pregnancy test result.

Adding to the unfolding saga, a Kenyan woman named Pendo Stacy boldly asserted in a live video that she had also engaged in intimate relations with the singer. To support her claim, she proudly displayed a boxer brief that she alleged belonged to the artist.

“I got a souvenir that day. His boxer has colours , orange, yellow and black. I love Davido that much”, she said.

In an apparent attempt to bring Davido down, Anita Brown has resorted to utilising her social media accounts to hurl a barrage of disparaging remarks on the artist, his spouse, and even Nigerians as a whole.

“Evil ass Nigerians. Sacrificing babies and shit. I would never want part in no demonic culture! @Davido WICKED”, she said in a tweet.

Following these developments, several celebrities and Nigerians at large have taken to social media to react to the derogatory remarks, expressing their anger and displeasure.

A journalist, David Hundeyin replied Anita Brown in a tweet.

“Not sure if you got the memo, but we aren’t exactly dying to claim you either. And since you hate Nigerians and our “demonic culture” so much, you should be disgusted at the thought of giving birth to the Nigerian baby you claim is growing inside you. You can do us all a favour,” he tweeted.

Some Nigerian Twitter users also responded to her tweet.

“Nigeria if you all do not report her account and get her account suspended today then we have all enabled this Moriah Mills clout chasing maniac insulting an entire country. There’s one thing calling a man out for impregnating you and there’s another insulting his dead child, his wife and an entire country. It’s quite obvious you’re now chasing clout from Nigerians. Since Nigerians are so evil, close your square headed legs next time and also stop begging them for money. You cannot mess with Nigerians and get away with it, especially on Twitter. You say you’re pregnant but you’re insulting someone else’s child and for the fact you’re insulting a dead child, for heavens sake don’t you have any morals or even shame”, @TheSerahIbrahim tweeted.

“A Nigerian is allegedly growing inside you and it’s been your biggest achievement. You are tripping”, @FS_Yusuf_ said.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    Some celebrities including Tonto Dike, Bobrisky among others also responded via their Instagram stories.

    Reactions from celebrities
    Reactions from celebrities

    The musician has become the hottest topic on the social media in recent days, with Nigerians discussing his alleged escapades.

    Davido keeps mum

    Davido is yet to issue a statement to either accept or refute the claims made by these women.

    However, he shared a screenshot of one of his popular tracks, “Unavailable,” from his latest album on his Instagram story. This gesture was widely interpreted as his response to the numerous accusations being levelled against him.

    Itoro ETUKUDO

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Elon Musk introduces daily reading limits on Twitter

    DAILY reading limits have been introduced on Twitter in a bid to address extreme...
    Politics and Governance

    Kano demolitions: I am reclaiming public assets stolen by Ganduje — Yusuf

    KANO State governor, Abba Yusuf, says he embarked on the demolition of structures across...
    Special reports

    Flooding: Residents of Trademore Estate count losses

    OVER a hundred families were affected by a flash flood in Trademore estate in...
    News

    Falana urges DSS to speed up investigations on Emefiele, Bawa

    A HUMAN rights lawyer Femi Falana has urged the Department of State Services (DSS)...
    Energy and Power

    No plan to increase fuel price to N700 per litre — IPMAN

    THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged Nigerians to disregard reports...

    Most Read

    Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    Like 2019, Cross River Government awarded over N600 million contracts to dubious companies in...

    Court bars NBC from imposing fines on TV, radio stations

    Presidential poll: Tribunal rejects live broadcast of proceedings

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Elon Musk introduces daily reading limits on Twitter

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.