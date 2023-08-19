Davido mourns Wizkid’s mum

AWARD-WINNING singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has taken to his social media to express his condolences and offer comfort to singer Wizkid, who recently lost his mother.

The singer, Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, lost his mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, in the early hours of Friday, August 18, in London.

Mourning her demise, Davido, via his Instagram story on Saturday, said, “Praying for you, my brother @wizkidayo sadness flies away on the wing of time”.

Davido and Wizkid have a fanbase that are often in a rivalry on social media.

Additionally, Nigerians have expressed their condolences on social media.

Wizkid has not issued an official statement concerning his loss at this time.