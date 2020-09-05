FRSC dismisses 8 officers, demotes others over bribery, forgery

THE Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says it has approved the dismissal of eight of its officers and demoted 20 others over desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, and scandalous behaviour.

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, made this known in a statement titled ‘FRSC board approves the dismissal of 8, termination of the appointment of 10 and punishments for 10 other officers’ on Friday following an FRSC Board meeting.

“The board of Federal Road Safety Commission has granted approval for the award of various degrees of punishment to 28 officers of the Corps in accordance with the provisions of the FRSC Regulation on Discipline.

Kazeem stated that the ‘officers had been found culpable for desertion, forgery, number plate racketeering, bribery, scandalous behaviour, driver’s license racketeering, patrol misconduct, among others.

He added that the sanctions consist of eight dismissals, 10 terminations of appointments, five reductions in ranks, and five loss of seniority.”

According to Kazeem, Bukhari Bello, the FRSC Board Chairman, said the decision was taken to serve as a deterrent to other officers from participating in such activities.

“The disciplinary actions are to serve as a deterrent to others who may form the habit of contravening established regulations and tarnishing the good image of the Corps,” Bello said.

Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, said his administration ‘will continue to operate on the tripod of Consultation, Reward and Punishment’.

Oyeyemi called on staff to internalise the ideals of the founding fathers whose drive and commitment was geared towards saving lives.