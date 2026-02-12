FRSC sacks 43 officers over misconduct

THE FEDERAL Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dismissed 43 of its personnel over offences linked to desertion, inappropriate conduct and patrol-related violations.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, and issued on Thursday, February 12, in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide.

According to the statement, 31 officers were dismissed for abandoning their duty posts, five were disengaged for scandalous behaviour, while seven were sacked over misconduct during patrol operations.

Mohammed said the action reflected the Corps’ firm position on discipline, noting that the FRSC uniform represented honour, duty and accountability.

“Any officer who chooses to violate the standards of this noble institution will face the full weight of the Corps’ disciplinary machinery,” he said.

The Corps Marshal described the dismissal as a clear signal of the agency’s zero-tolerance approach to indiscipline and ethical breaches.

He stressed that the FRSC operated as a professional paramilitary body guided by strict rules and would not tolerate actions that could weaken public confidence or damage its mandate.

“The management remains resolute in building a professional workforce driven by integrity, discipline, and operational excellence,” he stated.

He explained that desertion was a serious violation of service rules, especially in an organisation responsible for road safety across the country.

“Scandalous behaviour and patrol misconduct directly erode public confidence and contradict the core values of discipline, transparency, and service excellence which the Corps upholds,” Mohammed added.

The FRSC assured Nigerians that it would strengthen internal checks, improve supervision and continue ethical reorientation across all commands nationwide.

“To this end, the Corps wishes to reassure Nigerians that it will continue to intensify internal monitoring, strengthen supervisory frameworks, and promote ethical reorientation across all commands nationwide.”

The Corps also appealed to road users to maintain confidence in its operations and continue supporting its mission of ensuring safer roads across the country.

The ICIR reports that the action came three months after the State Security Service (SSS) sacked 115 of its staff.

It cautioned the public against having any dealings with the dismissed staff on its behalf.