SSS announces dismissal of 115 personnel

THE State Security Services (SSS), otherwise known as the Department of State Services (DSS), has announced the dismissal of 115 of its personnel as part of its ongoing internal reforms.

In a statement issued on Tuesday containing the names and photographs of the dismissed personnel, the Service cautioned the public against having any dealings with them on its behalf.

“As part of the ongoing reforms in the Department of State Services (DSS), the public is hereby informed that a total of 115 personnel have been dismissed over a period,” it said.

The Service noted that following its earlier disclaimers on Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, it had become necessary to alert the public about the fraudulent activities of some dismissed personnel still impersonating its officers.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service,” it added.

It further urged citizens to verify the identities of the affected individuals, which have been published on the Service’s official website at dss.gov.ng/media/more/4.

“For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515, or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng,” the statement added.