back to top

SSS announces dismissal of 115 personnel

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website
Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

THE State Security Services (SSS), otherwise known as the Department of State Services (DSS), has announced the dismissal of 115 of its personnel as part of its ongoing internal reforms.

In a statement issued on Tuesday containing the names and photographs of the dismissed personnel, the Service cautioned the public against having any dealings with them on its behalf.

“As part of the ongoing reforms in the Department of State Services (DSS), the public is hereby informed that a total of 115 personnel have been dismissed over a period,” it said.

Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website
Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website

The Service noted that following its earlier disclaimers on Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, it had become necessary to alert the public about the fraudulent activities of some dismissed personnel still impersonating its officers.

Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website
Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website

“Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service,” it added.

It further urged citizens to verify the identities of the affected individuals, which have been published on the Service’s official website at dss.gov.ng/media/more/4.

Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website
Photos of dismissed DSS officers from the website

“For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515, or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng,” the statement added.

Read Also:

‘It’s an international embarrassment’, Melaye says on DSS-EFCC face-off
‘Sowore is a person of interest to the DSS’, Presidency justifies his arrest, DSS treatment
‘We’ll deal decisively with troublemakers’… Ekiti police warns ahead of NANS’ planned protest
“We Can’t Release Zakzaky” DSS Tells Court
Author Page

Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement