Fubara, deputy yet to assume office, 30 hours after Tinubu lifted emergency rule

THIRTY hours after President Bola Tinubu lifted the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, have yet to resume office, leaving their supporters in suspense and the Brick House deserted.

Tinubu announced the end of federal control imposed on March 18 on Wednesday night, citing fresh assurances from political stakeholders in the state.

The president declared that Fubara, Odu, and House of Assembly Speaker Martins Amaewhule, would return to their constitutional roles beginning September 18.

But as of Thursday evening, the much-anticipated comeback failed to materialise. Thousands of supporters armed with music, masquerades, and banners celebrated Fubara’s reinstatement. Some of them, who arrived as early as 6 a.m. at the Government House in Port Harcourt, went back home disappointed.

What started as a day of jubilation in Port Harcourt quickly turned into confusion and disappointment.

Close supporters of the governor, including former Chief of Staff Edison Ehie and ex-council chairmen, were also sighted among the crowd but left disappointed by evening.

Media reports suggest that the governor remained out of sight as of Friday morning, fueling uncertainty over his whereabouts.

However, a viral image circulating on social media showed a large crowd of supporters gathered at the Port Harcourt Airport, awaiting Fubara’s arrival.

The ICIR reported that the end of the emergency rule was expected to symbolise a restoration of democracy after months of military-style administration by Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral.

Though Ibas defended his tenure with claims of savings and reforms, the period deepened mistrust between rival factions.

Former Governor and current FCT Minister Nyesom Wike confirmed on Thursday that he had reconciled with Fubara.

“I spoke with the governor yesterday. We have made peace. I am at peace with Governor Fubara,” he said during Channels TV’s “Politics Today.”

Wike dismissed speculation that he was dictating appointments or influencing the governor’s return, insisting, “I have no candidate, and I will not.”

Meanwhile, The ICIR reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly reconvened after six months of paralysis, tasking Fubara to send commissioner nominees and present a fresh budget.

Lawmakers also resolved to probe contracts and finances managed under emergency rule. Speaker Amaewhule pledged loyalty to the peace deal brokered by Tinubu but stressed that oversight of past spending was unavoidable.

Rivers State had slipped into crisis following the fallout between Fubara and Wike, which split the Assembly and triggered impeachment threats.

Tinubu invoked Section 305 of the Constitution to suspend the governor, deputy, and lawmakers, arguing that the measure was necessary to halt “a drift towards anarchy.”