Fubara sacks commissioners, vows renewed service to Rivers

RIVERS State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has disengaged members of his cabinet affected by the recent Supreme Court judgment, ending the tenure of commissioners and public officers whose appointments were nullified by the court.

The announcement was made on Wednesday October 1, during a valedictory session with the outgoing cabinet at Government House, Port Harcourt, as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor expressed gratitude to the affected officials for their service to the state over the past two years. “Your commitment and contributions have advanced the cause of development in Rivers State. I remain thankful for your sacrifices and dedication,” Fubara said.

The governor, who only recently returned to office following a six-month suspension under a federal state of emergency, urged Rivers residents to remain united and work with President Bola Tinubu “to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous nation.”

The sack of the commissioners followed a Supreme Court verdict that nullified the appointments of several commissioners and public officers, effectively bringing their tenure to an end. Fubara said the decision to relieve them was in line with the judicial pronouncement.

The affected officials were part of the administration before March 2025, when President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the state legislature.

The president cited insecurity and governance breakdown amid a prolonged rift between Fubara and lawmakers loyal to his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

As The ICIR earlier reported, Tinubu’s intervention was controversial, defended under Section 305 of the Constitution but widely criticised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and civil society groups as an abuse of power.

During the six-month emergency rule, sole administrator Ibok-Ette Ekwe Ibas, a retired vice admiral, managed the state, supervised local government elections swept by Wike’s allies, and introduced new policies, including civil service verification.

On September 17, Tinubu announced the end of emergency rule, citing “a new spirit of understanding” among political actors in the state. By midnight of September 18, Fubara, Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly were reinstated.

Since his return, Fubara has sought to consolidate his administration while navigating a political terrain still influenced by Wike’s network of allies. His latest move to dissolve the cabinet marks one of his first major steps in reorganising the state’s executive arm.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Addressing Rivers people during the valedictory session, Fubara emphasised his renewed commitment to deliver on governance. “I assure you that we will continue to serve this state with vigour and sincerity. Together, we shall build the Rivers of our dreams,” he said.

The governor also used the Independence Day celebration to call for national unity.

“Nigeria’s 65th anniversary reminds us of our collective responsibility to keep faith with the ideals of peace, security, and prosperity. I urge everyone to support President Tinubu’s efforts to achieve this vision,” he added.

Observers say the disengagement of commissioners marks the beginning of a new phase in Rivers’ politics.