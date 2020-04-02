Gbajabiamila meets power minister as Nollywood actress laments poor electricity supply during lockdown

THE SPEAKER of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday met with the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman and the management of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERCNG) over a viral video by popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh.

Ameh had in the video making rounds on the internet, protested the poor electricity supply to Nigerians during the ongoing lock-down in major parts of the country to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

The Speaker noted the calls and messages from many Nigerians through his social media account, reacting to the protest video and calling for prompt action.

The Speaker in a series of tweets on Wednesday night said, “It has become imperative that I urgently call for this meeting to find a solution to the poor supply of electricity during this lock-down period. If we ask people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at least we have to make their homes comfortable for them.’’

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, on his part, highlighted the challenges encountered by power generating companies (GENCOs) which includes complaints that Discos remit only 20 per cent of their dues.

‘’What the national assembly can do is to plead with CBN to help with funds to enable the Federal Government to augment the revenue shortfall to enable government pay gas companies and thereafter bring all the critical stakeholders to a table,” the power minister said.

According to the tweet, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari had via a call hinted that the problem with the Trans Vocados gas line has been resolved and gave assurance of adequate supply of gas to enable GENCOs to generate power.

Also contributing to the issue, The Minister of Finance Zainab Shamsuna and the Governor of central bank, Godwin Emefiele, gave accounts of complications arising from the non-fulfilment of financial obligations by electricity stakeholders but assured of interventions in the interest of Nigerians.