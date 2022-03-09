32.1 C
Abuja

Gender-Based Violence can be tackled during early education – Semenitari

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER Commissioner of Information in Rivers state Ibim Semenitari has said Gender-Based Violence (GBV) can be tackled during early education.

Semenitari spoke during a panel discussion at the launch of the Gender-Based Violence Reporting Handbook by the Centre for Journalism, Innovation and Development (CJID) in Abuja on Tuesday.

She noted that although journalists have a role in the fight against GBV, it should extend beyond newsrooms and form a part of children’s education.

“It starts at the level of educating our children right from the kindergarten. The media does not exist by itself. These things can only change by collective effort,” she said.

She also urged advertising companies and the entertainment industries to join the fight against GBV by desisting from sexualising women in adverts and music videos.

Also present at the panel discussion were Executive Director Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism Monturayo Alaka, Deputy Editor, Weekend Daily Trust Amina Alhassan and Founding member, Feminist Coalition Jola Ayeye.

Others are Program Manager GRID Initiative Noel Balogun and Deputy-Director, Journalism Programme CJID Busola Ajibola, who served as the moderator.

- Advertisement -

In her contribution to the discussion, Alaka said media practitioners need to be more educated on GBV reporting.

She identified culture and religion as major challenges faced in reporting GBV in the country.

Alhassan, who also called for training of journalists noted that gender-based reporting was not restricted to sexuality offenses or violence against females alone.

“Women are generally those who are most affected. But when we restrict ourselves to just women, or just sexuality offenses, that’s where we get it wrong.

“Gender-based violence entails mental, physical or even verbal challenges,” she said.

Alhassan also noted that journalists should protect the privacy of victims of sexual violence, and focus on exposing perpetrators and keeping them out of leadership positions.

Similarly, Balogun called for media training on reporting issues of violence against Women With Disabilities.

- Advertisement -

He said the entertainment industry also contribute to violence against People with Disabilities by portraying disabilities in movies as punishment for evil deeds.

According to the Acting Executive Director CJID Tobi Oluwatola, the handbook aims at curbing negative stereotypes in GBV reporting.

“The role of the CJID is to support the media in playing its role as a gatekeeper, agenda setter and watchdog for democracy, and it is in this spirit that we have produced this gender-based reporting handbook,” he said.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Gender-Based Violence can be tackled during early education – Semenitari

FORMER Commissioner of Information in Rivers state Ibim Semenitari has said Gender-Based Violence (GBV)...
Business and Economy

Dana, Air Peace, Arik, two others delay flights over scarcity of aviation fuel

FIVE Nigerian airlines have announced their intention to disrupt domestic passenger flights due to...
Political Parties

National convention: Adamu, Al-Makura, Akume favoured, Sheriff, Yari lose out as APC zones positions 

TWO former governors of Nasarawa State - Abdullahi Adamu and Tanko Al-Makura - are...
INEC

INEC reacts to Umahi’s sack as Ebonyi governor

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the court ruling that sacked...
Legislature

Senate rejects move to amend newly signed Electoral Act

A BILL for an Act to amend the newly signed Electoral Act 2022 has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Taraba: Consultants resign, shun new equipment at FMC Jalingo for overseas jobs

Bamise: Police arrest suspected killer of BRT passenger

Amaechi makes false claim that money left by Jonathan could not sustain Nigeria for...

APC in fresh crisis over position of caretaker chairman

Company formed by 38 Australian universities rakes in millions from IELTS as Nigerians groan

Why we volunteer to fight in Ukraine

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Ebonyi governor Umahi to appeal as court orders his removal over defection to APC

Tinubu: Illnesses associated with shaky hands

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDana, Air Peace, Arik, two others delay flights over scarcity of aviation fuel

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.