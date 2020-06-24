Ghana apologises for the demolition of Nigerian diplomatic building, promises investigation

By Vincent UFUOMA

THE President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has tendered an apology over the attack and demolition of Nigeria’s High Commission building in Accra, Ghana.

This was revealed on Tuesday night by presidential spokesperson, Garba Sheun.

He said the Ghanaian President who spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari on phone expressed his regret over the incident and promised to order full investigation into the conditions that led to the demolition of

Mr. Garba also revealed that some arrests have been made related to the incident and will soon be charged to court.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

“In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.”

“Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court,” he said.

On Monday, The ICIR reported how the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Goeffry Onyeama, Mr. Goeffry Onyeama, condemned the attack and subsequently summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the Ghana High Commission to Nigeria, Ms Iva Danoo, to demand an explanation into the incident.

“Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff. @NigeriaGov,” he said.