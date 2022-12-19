27.1 C
Abuja

Global Investigative Journalism Network organises contest

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
GLOBAL Investigative Journalism Network invites entries for its Global Shining Light Award.

The award recognizes investigative journalism in a developing or transitioning country, done under threat, duress, or in the direst of conditions.

The categories are small and medium outlets (organisations with a staff of 20 or less, including freelancers); and large outlets (organisations with more than 20 staff).

Works must have been broadcast or published between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022.

Investigative journalists who have reported in developing or emerging countries are eligible for this award.

If the original entry is not in English, a detailed English-language summary of a print or online story or an English-language transcript of a broadcast script must be provided.

The winners will receive an honorary plaque, US$2,500, and a trip to the 2023 Global Investigative Journalism Conference from September 19, 2022, to September 22, 2022, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The organiser says, “Each year dozens of journalists and media workers are killed and hundreds more are attacked, imprisoned or threatened just for doing their job.

“Many of these violations of free expression occur in developing or emerging countries, and quite often during military conflicts.”

The deadline for the submission of entries is February 28, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

