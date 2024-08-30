Grants available to attend ScienceWriters conference

The National Association of Science Writers (NASW) and the Council for Advancement of Science Writing (CASW) are offering grants to assist colleagues in need who are interested in attending the ScienceWriters2024 (SciWri24) conference.

Applicants can apply for the NASW’s SciWri21 support grant and the CASW New Horizons travel fellowship.

All grants cover conference registration and other costs associated with conference attendance.

Journalists and students can apply for grants of up to $1,200 to attend a conference for science writers.

The conference will be held virtually and in person.

Virtual events begin on October 17, 2024, and the in-person conference will be held from November 8 to 11, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The deadline for the submission of application is September 10, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.