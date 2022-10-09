29.1 C
Abuja

Gridlock as Tinubu supporters hold rally in Lagos

Politics and Governance
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Tinubu
Mc Oluomo supporters hold rally for APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
SUPPORTERS of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, today defied the rains in Lagos to march on the streets in support of his bid in the 2023 general elections.

The march, tagged, ‘5 million-man walk’, and organised by the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, was also held to drum support for the return bid of the Lagos State governor,  Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the elections.

The long walk, which commenced at the Taslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, and was planned to terminate at Oshodi on the mainland, caused traffic jams in the Surulere environs and on the Agege motor road stretch that leads to the Oshodi terminal.

As noted by the open source intelligence on the Google Maps, the march caused traffic jams at the National Stadium and Surulere.

    Gridlock at Stadium and Fadeyi according to Google Maps data. Credit: Joseph Olaoluwa/ICIR

The march had in attendance Nollywood Stars, led by Saidi Balogun, and three other Fuji musicians, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma (Pasuma), Sulaimon Adio, popularly known as Atawewe and Sulaimon Adekunle Alao popularly known as Malaika, who performed music to add life to the procession.

According to MC Oluomo, “This is a mega rally; we are shutting Lagos down for Asiwaju Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu.

“This is to show our support, strength and capacity for APC candidates because they are the best for the job at hand.”

 

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy.

