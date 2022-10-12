Group backs construction of Lekki Epe airport

A GROUP, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), has backed the decision of the Lagos State government to build an airport in the Lekki axis of the state.

Just yesterday, the Federal government approved the construction of Lekki International Airport, as proposed by the state government.

The minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, presented the approval to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos Economic Summit 2022 held at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Public-Private Partnership, Ope George, disclosed that construction of the new airport in the Lekki-Epe area would commence in 2023. He said the new airport would be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land in the Lekki-Epe area.

In a statement signed by the publicity secretary of the ASRTI, Olumide Ohunayo, the group asked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to give the necessary support and approvals for this project.

It read, “Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative wholeheartedly welcomes the decision of the Lagos State Government to build an airport in the Lekki axis to cater to the bourgeoning population and businesses around the Lekki industrial layout.

“Despite prior promises and the potentials, including the extensive plans for the development of the area over the years, the project never took off and the Lekki corridor continued to expand, creating congestion, logistic and traffic chaos, impacting the economic and business opportunities in the area.

“For the benefits to Lagos, we strongly advocate for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and the need for the regulator, the NCAA and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to give the necessary support and approvals for this project.”

Also, the group advocated for the repair of the cenotaphs erected to honour the fallen air passengers at Lisa, Epe and Ejigbo respectively.

It said the sites served as a memorial of the dark history of the aviation industry and urged the government to fix the roads leading to these sites for accessibility.