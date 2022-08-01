Gunmen kill three, kidnap six in Taraba

GUNMEN suspected to be terrorists killed three people during an attack on Jouro Manu town in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Six residents of the town were also kidnapped during the attack, which occurred on Sunday.

A resident Saidu Usman told Sunnewsonline that the attackers came on nine Vectra and Bajaj motorcycles and started shooting sporadically at about 2:00 pm.

“They came in the afternoon with two people each on a motorcycle and stated shooting at all over the place, killing three people on the spot and they abducted six others to an unknown destination.”

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command Gambo Bajabu Kwache confirmed the incident.

He said the police was on the trail of the gunmen.

“We are on top of the situation. We have made a deployment to the area to track down the attackers,” she said.