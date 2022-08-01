20.5 C
Abuja

Gunmen kill three, kidnap six in Taraba

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Taraba state map
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

GUNMEN suspected to be terrorists killed three people during an attack on Jouro Manu town in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Six residents of the town were also kidnapped during the attack, which occurred on Sunday.

A resident Saidu Usman told Sunnewsonline that the attackers came on nine Vectra and Bajaj motorcycles and started shooting sporadically at about 2:00 pm.

“They came in the afternoon with two people each on a motorcycle and stated shooting at all over the place, killing three people on the spot and they abducted six others to an unknown destination.”

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command Gambo Bajabu Kwache confirmed the incident.

He said the police was on the trail of the gunmen.

“We are on top of the situation. We have made a deployment to the area to track down the attackers,” she said.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

INEC raises alarm over fake PVC registration portal

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned Nigerians about a fake online registration...
Elections

PVC: Youths make up 71% of 12 million new applicants – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said over 12 million new applicants have...
Conflict and Security

US airstrike kills al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

THE United States (US) says it has killed the leader of the al Qaeda...
Business and Economy

Naira appreciates against the dollar, trades N695 at parallel market

The Naira today appreciated at the parallel market, as it exchanged for N695 for...
Education

Ex-LASU VC dies at 75

A FORMER Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, (LASU), Professor Lateef Akanni Hussein,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleIFL offers Information futures fellowship
Next articleANEC disagrees with FG on DisCos take-over

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.