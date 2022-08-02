Harvard University’s Kennedy School offers Joan Shorenstein center fellowship

HARVARD University’s Kennedy School of Government is accepting applications for the Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Joan Shorenstein Fellowship Program is designed to bring journalists, scholars, politicians and policymakers to the Shorenstein Center for a semester to work on a project with a tangible output, and engage with students, faculty, other fellows, and the broader Harvard Kennedy School community.

Applicants must be journalists, scholars or policymakers active in the field of press, politics and public policy. English fluency is required.

Journalists with at least five years of experience who are interested in sharing, expanding and researching public policy and political affairs can apply for this fellowship.

Fellows are required to live in residence for one semester and will receive a US$40,000 stipend disbursed in four installments over the semester. Travel and living expenses are not covered by the center.

A workstation, computer and telephone are provided. To apply, send a cover letter, a completed application form, a research project proposal, a curriculum vitae/resume and recommendations.

The organiser says, “This fellowship honors Joan Shorenstein Barone and is supported by the generosity of the Shorenstein family, the Jessie B. Cox Trust, the Gardner Cowles Trust, and the Goldsmith Fund of the Greenfield Foundation.”

The deadline for the submission of applications is September 7, 2022. Interested persons can apply here.