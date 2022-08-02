21.6 C
Abuja

Harvard University’s Kennedy School offers Joan Shorenstein center fellowship

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
2.1.19SpringFellows_Group.sm_
2.1.19SpringFellows_Group.sm_
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

HARVARD University’s Kennedy School of Government is accepting applications for the Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship in Cambridge, Massachusetts. 

The Joan Shorenstein Fellowship Program is designed to bring journalists, scholars, politicians and policymakers to the Shorenstein Center for a semester to work on a project with a tangible output, and engage with students, faculty, other fellows, and the broader Harvard Kennedy School community.

Applicants must be journalists, scholars or policymakers active in the field of press, politics and public policy. English fluency is required. 

Journalists with at least five years of experience who are interested in sharing, expanding and researching public policy and political affairs can apply for this fellowship. 

Fellows are required to live in residence for one semester and will receive a US$40,000 stipend disbursed in four installments over the semester. Travel and living expenses are not covered by the center. 

A workstation, computer and telephone are provided. To apply, send a cover letter, a completed application form, a research project proposal, a curriculum vitae/resume and recommendations. 

The organiser says, “This fellowship honors Joan Shorenstein Barone and is supported by the generosity of the Shorenstein family, the Jessie B. Cox Trust, the Gardner Cowles Trust, and the Goldsmith Fund of the Greenfield Foundation.”

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of applications is September 7, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

UNFPA launches campaign against gender inequality

THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria has launched the “Promote My Sister”...
Business and Economy

FG moved from borrowing to pay salaries to inability to service debt – Chidoka

A FORMER Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, laments that Nigeria has moved from borrowing...
Featured News

Insecurity: 7,222 killed, 3,823 abducted in seven months – Report

BANDITRY and terrorist attacks have escalated across Nigeria, leading to the death of 7,222...
News

Insecurity: Bello shuts down brothels, bans facemask use in Kogi

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello has ordered the closure of all brothels harbouring commercial sex workers...
Crime

NDLEA busts Mkpurummiri production labs in Lagos, Anambra

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has raided and dismantled two...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUNFPA launches campaign against gender inequality

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.