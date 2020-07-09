Head of FCT health services, Mohammed Kawu tests positive for COVID-19

MOHAMMED Kawu, acting Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Health and Human Services Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kawu confirmed this development to journalists at the Asokoro District Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

The acting secretary said he had been quarantined at the Isolation Center in Gwagalada for 12 days emphasising that the threat of COVID-19 was real.

“I want every Nigerians as I’ve always told them in the media, that this thing is real and anybody can be infected, especially those of us that are on the frontline,” he said.

“The disease can be fatal and it is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitizing, maintain social distancing, wearing of facial covering and staying at home.”

While saying his major concern as a frontline health worker was exposing members of his family to the infectious virus, Kawu also described his health status as “not severe”.

“I got some symptoms that were not very severe. I had to be on intravenous (IV) drugs for about 10 days. I’m stronger now. Probably they will discharge me anytime soon,” he said.

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health in April announced that over 113 health workers in Nigeria tested positive for COVID-19 stating they “had been quarantined due to exposure and have not been able to contribute to efforts of the health sector.

He said most of the infected healthcare workers were from private hospitals and urged those unqualified in treating the virus to desist from doing so.

Aliyu Yakubu, a medical doctor aged 60, died at the Nigeria Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura, Katsina State in April after contracting the deadly virus. A week later, his wife and children tested positive for COVID-19.

In May, Murtala Isa Umar, chairman of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) branch, had said 11 health workers at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

While the Kano State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) also confirmed that 34 doctors had tested positive for COVID-19.