29.1 C
Abuja
HomeHealth and EnvironmentEnvironment
Environment

Heavy rainfall: NEMA issues alert, warns of flood in 14 states

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
Flooded Ala-Obaje Community, Igalamela LGA, Kogi State. Photo The ICIR.
Flooded Ala-Obaje Community, Igalamela LGA, Kogi State. Photo The ICIR.

Related

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued an alert warning 14 states of heavy rainfall that might lead to flooding, between July 4 and July 8.

NEMA said 31 communities may also be affected. 

This alert was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 5, by the Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye.

Farinloye advised that necessary measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property.

He listed the states and communities that are likely to be affected by the looming flooding as Kano (Sumaila, Tudun Wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa). Delta (Okwe); Kaduna (Kachia); Akwa Ibom (Upenekang); Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola); and Plateau (Langtang and Shendam).

Others are Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gummi); Borno (Briyel); Jigawa (Gwaram); Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu); Niger (Mashegu and Kontagora)and Kwara (Jebba).

Farinloye thanked the Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja, for sharing the information through the FEWS Central Hub.

Flooding has been a significant issue in Nigeria, with several lives lost and many people displaced.

In 2022, about 96 persons died, while 1.3 million others were displaced by floods in Bayelsa State alone.

The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) disclosed this in a statement.

Bayelsa is among the states that were ravaged by floods in 2022.

BYSEMA Chairman Walamam Igrubia, in the statement released in Yenogoa, said those displaced by the floods were forced to seek refuge in temporary camps

Also, in 2022, amidst severe flooding that sacked residents of several communities in Kogi State, about five persons were confirmed dead when a building collapsed at Ayah, in Ibaji Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The deceased included four females and one male.

    Recently, on Friday, June 23, foods took over Trademore, a popular estate in Abuja.

    The ICIR in April did a report on the likely occurrence of flooding in 2023 and listed what government and residents should do.

    In another report done by The ICIR, an environmental activist, Olumide Idowu, asked the Federal Government to collaborate with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to sensitise Nigerians at the grassroots on climate change and how it leads to environmental disasters such as flooding.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Diaspora News

    Nigerian boy receives 40 scholarships in US, heads to Harvard

    A NIGERIAN boy, Achunike Okafor, has received 40 scholarship offers after bagging an International...
    Elections

    Tinubu closes defence, tenders register to dispute Obi’s LP membership

    PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has closed his defence against the petition filed to challenge...
    Education

    Message from JAMB said I scored 249 — Ejikeme

    MMESOMA Ejikeme, a candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), accused by the...
    Elections

    2023 elections: INEC to prosecute Adamawa REC, vote-buyers

    THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is ready to prosecute the suspended...
    Politics and Governance

    Reps to probe TETFund over N2.3trn tertiary education tax fund

    THE House of Representatives has said it will investigate the alleged abuse of N2.3...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Nigerian Hilda Baci seeks Guinness world record in cooking marathon

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Fuel subsidy is gone, says Tinubu

    Nigerian banks, Afrexim, others provided 50% debt finance for $18.5bn Dangote refinery project –...

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    A look at bills Buhari signed into law within eight years

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Nigerian boy receives 40 scholarships in US, heads to Harvard

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.