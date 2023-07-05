Heavy rainfall: NEMA issues alert, warns of flood in 14 states

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued an alert warning 14 states of heavy rainfall that might lead to flooding, between July 4 and July 8.

NEMA said 31 communities may also be affected.

This alert was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 5, by the Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye.

Farinloye advised that necessary measures should be taken to prevent loss of life and property.

He listed the states and communities that are likely to be affected by the looming flooding as Kano (Sumaila, Tudun Wada); Sokoto (Shagari, Goronyo and Silame); Katsina (Katsina, Jibia, Kaita and Bindawa). Delta (Okwe); Kaduna (Kachia); Akwa Ibom (Upenekang); Adamawa (Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-Belwa, Jimeta, and Yola); and Plateau (Langtang and Shendam).

Others are Zamfara (Shinkafi and Gummi); Borno (Briyel); Jigawa (Gwaram); Kebbi (Wara, Yelwa and Gwandu); Niger (Mashegu and Kontagora)and Kwara (Jebba).

Farinloye thanked the Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja, for sharing the information through the FEWS Central Hub.

Flooding has been a significant issue in Nigeria, with several lives lost and many people displaced.

In 2022, about 96 persons died, while 1.3 million others were displaced by floods in Bayelsa State alone.

The Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (BYSEMA) disclosed this in a statement.

Bayelsa is among the states that were ravaged by floods in 2022.

BYSEMA Chairman Walamam Igrubia, in the statement released in Yenogoa, said those displaced by the floods were forced to seek refuge in temporary camps

Also, in 2022, amidst severe flooding that sacked residents of several communities in Kogi State, about five persons were confirmed dead when a building collapsed at Ayah, in Ibaji Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The deceased included four females and one male.

Recently, on Friday, June 23, foods took over Trademore, a popular estate in Abuja.

The ICIR in April did a report on the likely occurrence of flooding in 2023 and listed what government and residents should do.

In another report done by The ICIR, an environmental activist, Olumide Idowu, asked the Federal Government to collaborate with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to sensitise Nigerians at the grassroots on climate change and how it leads to environmental disasters such as flooding.