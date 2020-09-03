High food prices: Buhari approves release of 30,000 tons of maize from national reserve

NIGERIAN President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of 30,000 tons of maize from the national reserve to crash the current high food prices in the country.

The President made this announcement on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Buhari, the 30,000 tons of maize is to be released to animal feed producers to ease the high cost of poultry production in Nigeria.

“To ease the current high cost of poultry production, I have approved the release of 30,000 tons of maize from the national reserves, to animal feed producers,” he said.

The President said he was aware of the high food prices in the country which he said was occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari further noted that the government is doing everything in its capacity to bring down the prices of food items in Nigeria.

“We are very mindful of the challenge of high food prices, at a time when the economy is already in a slowdown caused by the global coronavirus situation, and are doing everything in our power to bring down the prices of food items across the country,” Buhari further stated.

This is coming two days after the Federal Government announced the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price across the country.

The fuel price increase and electricity tariff have sparked criticisms from Nigerians and the opposition party.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said that the Buhari led government is the centre of harsh policies.