fbpx

Homeless Nigerian dies from cold in Rome

Diaspora News
By Oghenekwevwe Uchechukwu
Photograph of a homeless person sleeping outside in the cold. Credit: Getty Image

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.


A homeless 46-year-old Nigerian man living in Rome has died from exposure to cold after he was “ignored by all (and) abandoned”, Pope Francis said from the Vatican City on Sunday, calling attention to the plight of the poor and needy.

The man simply identified as Edwin was discovered dead just a few meters from St. Peter’s Square on January 20.

“Let us think of Edwin, let us think of what this 46-year-old man felt in the cold, ignored by all, abandoned, even by us. Let us pray for him,” the Pope said before pausing for a few seconds in prayer for the deceased.

Sant’ Egidio, a Catholic charity group dedicated to social service said Edwin was at least the fourth homeless person to die of the cold in the city this year and the 10th since November.

The Charity along with other groups search the streets of Rome for the homeless to direct them to shelters and give out blankets and food.

An estimated 8,000 people are homeless in Rome, of whom only 4,000 to 5,000 are in shelters provided by the council or charities.

Oghenekwevwe Uchechukwu
Comments
More Stories

Despite lockdown, FG claims number of out-of-school children…

IHUOMA Chiedozie

IGP orders arrest of Oyo youth leader over quit notice to…

Vincent Ufuoma

INVESTIGATION: Horror in Southern Kaduna: Untold story of…

Editorial
1 of 4,810

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More