33.1 C
Abuja

Hoodlums set Owerri magistrate’s court ablaze

Conflict and SecurityNews
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A MAGISTRATE’S court in Owerri, Imo State capital, has been razed following a an attack by hoodlums on Sunday, December 18.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after the Orlu High Court was burnt by hoodlums who are now at large.

The perpetrators reportedly came with explosives, targeting a particular section of the roof of the magistrate court.

Sensitive court materials and documents, including files, were confirmed burnt.

“Hoodlums have razed part of the Owerri Magistrate’s Court located at Owerri-Orlu Road. It happened today ( Sunday). This is very unfortunate,” an eyewitness told Punch.

Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Micheal Abattam, also confirmed the incident, adding that the fire had been put out.

He disclosed that an investigation had since commenced and that the Command would go after the culprits.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

After 6 months in captivity, 7 abducted Chinese regain freedom

THE Niger State Government has announced the rescue of seven Chinese nationals kidnapped in...
Elections

Atiku yet to reconcile with G5 governors, 70 days to presidential poll

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is yet to reconcile with its five aggrieved governors,...
Human Rights

Cross Rivers civil servants are retiring to poverty as government defaults on pension payment, squanders money on frivolities

By Arinze Chijioke UPON the successful completion of his two terms of eight years as...
Environment

Poverty: Discovery of oil won’t make any difference in the North – NEF

THE Convener of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ango Abdullahi, has said the discovery of...
Crime

NDLEA intercepts 1.7 million opioid pills in noodles

OPERATIVES of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted more than one...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
After 6 months in captivity, 7 abducted Chinese regain freedom

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.