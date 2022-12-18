Hoodlums set Owerri magistrate’s court ablaze

A MAGISTRATE’S court in Owerri, Imo State capital, has been razed following a an attack by hoodlums on Sunday, December 18.

The development is coming barely 24 hours after the Orlu High Court was burnt by hoodlums who are now at large.

The perpetrators reportedly came with explosives, targeting a particular section of the roof of the magistrate court.

Sensitive court materials and documents, including files, were confirmed burnt.

“Hoodlums have razed part of the Owerri Magistrate’s Court located at Owerri-Orlu Road. It happened today ( Sunday). This is very unfortunate,” an eyewitness told Punch.

Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Micheal Abattam, also confirmed the incident, adding that the fire had been put out.

He disclosed that an investigation had since commenced and that the Command would go after the culprits.