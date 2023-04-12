36.1 C
House of Reps Speaker: Female lawmaker joins race

A FEMALE lawmaker representing the Isiala-Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe constituency of Imo State Miriam Onuoha has joined the race for Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

While announcing her intention to join the contest on Wednesday, April 12, during a press briefing, Onuoha said the declining number of women in the National Assembly was a call to action.

“The emergency of the dwindling number of women in parliament calls for a deliberate action, an action that will bridge the gender gap, an action that is a call for the leadership of the National Assembly to embrace the stance for a woman of competence and experience.

“I honourably call for my fellow contestants to support me, a woman with competence, integrity, vision driven mission and a true display of diversity as well as inclusive leadership centered on equity,” she said.

Onuoha, who is a returning lawmaker, cited her political experience as a significant reason why she was qualified for the role.

“I am in this race for the speakership of the 10th Assembly to bring fresh ideas and pragmatic solutions to the harrowing current challenges of national cohesion to proffer a new Legislative Agenda for addressing the current debilitating issues of our dwindling economy, mass poverty, promoting bills that supports massive industrialisation of the economy to create more jobs, inclusivity and unity of the Nigerian State,” she said.

The lawmaker added that her election as Speaker would present an opportunity for gender and youth inclusiveness in governance

Several other returning lawmakers have indicated interest in the position of Speaker, including former Speaker of Plateau House of Assembly Yusuf Gagdi, Deputy Speaker of the House Ahmed Wase, and Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness Tunji Olawuyi.

Other contenders include spokesperson of the House Benjamin Kalu and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation Aliyu Betara.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

