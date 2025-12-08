How Ebonyi government violated procurement laws in multi-billion naira road contracts

By Olarenwaju OYEDEJI

WHEN Emmanuel (real name withheld) first heard about the construction of an overhead and underpass bridge at Vanco Junction, his heart swelled with excitement. He imagined smoother rides, faster trips, and more income from his tricycle business.

But months later, his excitement turned into deep frustration. What he and other motorists once saw as a sign of progress became a daily nightmare for survival.

The prolonged construction has made movement difficult, and uncertainty about when the project will be completed has left residents and traders in despair.

“Nothing is more frustrating than government inaction,” Emmanuel said bitterly.

He recalled earning at least ₦12,000 daily before the project began, stressing that restricted access and traffic congestion has cut his earnings by half. “I now struggle to even make ₦6,000 a day,” he lamented.

His frustration reflects that of many others whose lives and businesses have been disrupted as a result of non-completion of the bridge.

For Daniel, a physically challenged person, simply crossing to the other side of the road has become a dangerous task. He now relies on a fragile wooden ladder placed by residents to get across—a risky manoeuvre over a river running beneath.

As he crossed it recently, Daniel muttered in anger and pain. He clung to this reporter for support, his steps trembling as he descended. When his feet finally touched the ground, he hurried off, his discomfort etched clearly across his face.

Multi billion-naira projects

Over ₦8.6 billion worth of road contracts have been awarded by the Ebonyi State government to newly registered shell companies and firms linked to politically exposed persons — including close associates of Governor Francis Nwifuru, findings show.

Procurement laws were allegedly violated in the award of these contracts, raising questions of corruption, poor oversight, and disregard for due process.

Residents and businesses across Ebonyi say these government actions have worsened their struggles, particularly as bad roads continue to cripple economic activities.

At Vanco Junction in Abakaliki Local Government Area — a once-bustling trading hub — traders and tricycle operators lament how the government’s much-celebrated road and bridge project has stalled.

“Since they blocked this road for construction, my business has died,” one shop owner said, standing beside heaps of sand and idle machinery.

‘First Bridge’ contract

On July 25, 2024, the Ebonyi State government announced the award of a contract for what it called the first bridge with an underground tunnel in the Southeastern region of Nigeria. The project, located at Vanco Junction, was valued at ₦8.6 billion and awarded by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Checks on the Ebonyi State Open Contracting Portal show that the contractor, Real Aggregate Engineering Limited, received ₦8.6 billion award on July 25, 2024 — barely four months after the company was registered.

According to Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) records, Real Aggregate Engineering Limited was incorporated on March 13, 2024. The state’s tender process for the project began on April 15, 2024, meaning that at the time of bidding, the company was only one month and two days old.

Real Aggregate Engineering Limited

This contravenes the Ebonyi State Public Procurement Law, which mandates that contractors must possess relevant experience and tax compliance history before qualification. This is according to Section 21 (1) of the Ebonyi State Public Procurement Law (2020).

Real Aggregate Engineering Limited was said to have “competitively” bided against another company — Oke Ogirima Company Limited — for the project. However, this investigation discovered multiple red flags suggesting the bidding process may have been manipulated.

The phone number listed for Real Aggregate Engineering Limited is the same as that of Oke Ogirima Company Limited, which also won a separate state contract. A check on the technology tool Truecaller shows that both numbers bear the same name, “Oke Nwodom (PA).”

Further checks on the CAC beneficial ownership database show that Real Aggregate Engineering Limited is owned by Nwodom Uchenna and Nwome Ijeoma Rita, while Oke Ogirima Company Limited is owned by Nwome Philomina Eunice and Nwodom Okechukwu Peter.

Social network analysis reveals that Nwodom Okechukwu Peter serves as the personal assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru, raising serious concerns of conflict of interest and insider contracting.

This evidence suggests that both companies are controlled by the same individuals, casting doubt on whether any genuine competitive bidding took place.

By listing two related companies as separate bidders, the state government may have violated the principle of open and fair competition required by the state’s procurement law.

True caller finding

By the end of December 2024, Real Aggregate Engineering Limited had received ₦6.022 billion for the construction of the Vanco Overhead and Underpass Bridge — amounting to 70.023 percent mobilisation.

Top value capital projects

According to details on the state’s Open Contracting Portal, the project was expected to be completed by July 25, 2025. Yet, progress remains slow, leaving the livelihoods of residents around the site trapped in uncertainty as the work crawls on at a snail’s pace.

Despite this, the work on the bridge has continued to drag. A visit to Vanco Junction shows that some sections of the bridge appear stalled, with only a few workers seen on site.

The project site was visited twice on different days during this investigation, and findings revealed that manual labour was primarily used for the bridge construction.

Manual Labourers at the site of the Vanco Underpass bridge project

A walk through the project area showed no signage to indicate who is handling the construction or any project details.

Workers on site, who spoke under anonymity, disclosed that the work was not being managed by any company but rather by individuals.

None of the traders or residents near the site knew who the contractor was.

“These people are unserious. They are dragging foot with the project. If you came here three months ago and now, you will see no difference in the project. What we have here are pillars, nothing major despite the fact that they demolished homes of people,” a tricycle owner noted.

Another respondent lamented the negative impact of the slow-paced bridge project on their businesses.

“People have kept suffering due to the bridge project, yet the pace of work is worrisome. We do not even know who the contractor is, it’s manual labour and few tractors you see from time to time,” another trader stated.

At least four respondents echoed the same frustration over the project’s snail-pace and reliance on direct labour.

On-site observation confirmed that several homes were demolished to pave the way for the bridge, yet the project remains largely stagnant. Traders, motorists, and business owners continue to bear the brunt of the delay.

More contracts

Vanco Bridge is not the only contract awarded to Real Aggregate Engineering Limited. The same company also secured another deal worth ₦4.7 billion for the construction of the Oferekpe Agabja Internal Road Lot 1 in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Review shows that while the state only officially awarded the road project in June 2025, and ended up awarding it to the Real Aggregate which registered with CAC in March 2024, it actually paid money for the same earlier before the official contract award notice. (Evidence of this payment)

As of September 2024, a budget document shows that a sum of N903 million was already spent on the road project. However, checks on the state Open Contracting Portal shows that only the contract listed as awarded in June 2025 was said to have been awarded for the project.

It is unclear why the state only awarded the contract for the road in June 2025 but paid over N903 million already as of September 2024, according to budget documents.

Real Aggregate Engineering Limited existing on paper?

According to the Ebonyi State Open Contracting Portal, the listed address of Real Aggregate Engineering Limited is “49, Ogoja Road, Abakaliki.”

However, when the address was traced during this investigation, no one could confirm the existence of such a company. The location identified as No. 49 Ogoja Road turned out to be a filling station.

Ogoja Road, Izzi, Ebonyi State

A walk along the stretch of the road revealed no trace of the company’s presence, while residents and business owners in the area also denied any knowledge of its existence.

When the contact listed for Real Aggregate Engineering on the Ebonyi State Open Contracting Portal was contacted, the respondent listed on ‘Truecaller’ as Oke Nwodom (PA) initially agreed to knowing the organisation. He also acknowledged being Oke Ogirima, the respondent even offered to call engineers on site at Vanco Underpass bridge to ascertain the state of work, he however suddenly backtracked when asked why his contact is same for Oke Ogirima and listed also as Real Aggregate Engineering, two companies that bided against each other.

The respondent stated that it was an error for his contact to have been listed and he does not know any of the two companies, despite initially agreeing to knowing both organisations. He subsequently denied any comments.

Procurement laws violated

The Ebonyi State government has again come under scrutiny for blatant abuse of procurement laws, following the award of a ₦642.5 million contract to Jiodarc Company Limited. The contract was for the construction of 2.001km of Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Avenue External Road in Izzi Local Government Area of the state.

According to details on the Ebonyi State Open Contracting Portal, Jiodarc Company Limited was the sole bidder and eventual winner of the contract — a clear indication of lack of competitive bidding, contrary to procurement regulations that require open and transparent competition. The absence of competitive bidding is due to the fact that only one company was listed as that which bided for and won the contract.

A competitive bidding involves two or more companies.

Records show that Jiodarc was incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on July 28, 2023, exactly one year before the bidding process for the contract opened, and only three months after Francis Nwifuru was sworn in as Governor of Ebonyi State.

Further investigations using social network analysis revealed that Jiodarc Company Limited is linked to the governor’s family.(This has to be duly established) Data from the CAC Beneficial Ownership Database lists Nwifuru Sylvester Jioke — the governor’s brother — and Jioke Rosemary Chiwendu, his wife, as the company’s owners.

CAC beneficial ownership database

In November 2019, before becoming governor, Francis Nwifuru publicly congratulated Sylvester on his marriage to Rosemary.

Rosemary Jioke is currently listed as the Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency, according to information officially published by the agency and obtained during this investigation.

This discovery raises serious concerns about conflict of interest and potential abuse of office. It also remains unclear how the governor’s brother’s company emerged as the sole beneficiary of the lucrative contract.

In another flagrant breach of procurement law, a contract for the construction of 2km Inyimoga–Ezzaophu Road, Ndiebor Ezza Inyimagu Community, Izzi LGA, was awarded to Azuegu Obvu Construction Limited.

The company was registered with the CAC on April 15, 2024, yet was awarded the ₦400 million contract barely three months later, on July 27, 2024. Like the earlier case, there was no evidence of competitive bidding, as Azuegu Obvu Construction Nigeria Limited was the only bidder and winner.

Azuegu Obvu — a Shell Company?

According to the Ebonyi State Open Contracting Portal, the company’s registered address is No. 5, Simon Onuorah Street, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

However, when the address was traced during this investigation, no such company was found. The location turned out to be a residential area in a village, and residents denied knowledge of any company operating there.

“We are hearing the name for the first time, there is no such company on this street,” several residents said.

A resident, familiar with the area, expressed disbelief over the address used.

“Anyone who says his or her company is located here must have been deceptive. I have not heard of such a company; there is no company here.”

Further visits to adjoining streets along Simon Onuorah confirmed that no trace of the company exists, despite it being awarded ₦400 million state contract. (Evidence of receipt)

Another questionable award involved Pdoings Integrated Services Limited, which received a ₦1.094 billion contract on October 7, 2024, for the development of the EBOCAB Platform Services and construction of the EBOCAB Terminal — Ebonyi State’s taxi service platform.

The company was incorporated in June 2024, making it just five months old at the time of the award.

To verify the disbursement and utilisation of funds, the EBOCAB Terminal was visited during this investigation. While construction was observed on-site, findings confirmed that the state government awarded a ₦1.094 billion to a five-month-old company in clear violation of procurement laws as the contract was fully executed. (Payment evidence…?)

The CAC lists Nwifuru Chigbuogu Felix as the owner of Pdoings Integrated Services Limited.

The investigation also uncovered another conflict of interest within the Ministry of Works and Transport, where a ₦3.3 billion contract was awarded to a company owned by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

According to reviewed documents, the “Construction of Concrete Rigid Pavement TTC–Iboko Road” was awarded to Maurifrank Nigeria Limited.

Records show the company has four directors — Nkwuda Monday Nnanna, Nkwuda Roseline, Nkwuda Frankline, and Nkwuda Anita. Nkwuda Monday currently serves as the Permanent Secretary of the Ebonyi State Ministry of Works and Transport.



Beyond this conflict, there are indications of contract inflation. During the tender stage, Maurifrank Nigeria Limited submitted a bid of ₦2.6 billion, but the final contract was awarded for ₦3.3 billion — an unexplained ₦700 million increase.(Have you tried to find out any possible reason for the increase?)

When contacted despite acknowledging sent message, the contact listed for Maurifrank Nigeria Limited refused to comment and reply to enquiries. Checks on the

Contracts award without open bidding

Investigations have also revealed that the Ebonyi State government awarded several road-related contracts without competitive bidding. In each case reviewed, only one company was listed as both the bidder and the winner — a clear violation of procurement laws designed to promote transparency and accountability.

One of such contracts was the construction of 2km of Oriede Bus Stop–Ochejem Playground Road in Amuda Community, Ezza North Local Government Area. The contract, valued at ₦400 million, was awarded to Amaechi Scrapfolding Ventures, which was listed as the sole bidder and winner.

Similarly, Bruce Integrated Services was the only bidder for the construction of 2,150.25 metres of Okpoduma Nwofe Road (Phase 1) in Izzi LGA. The contract, valued at ₦715 million, was awarded on October 7, 2024. According to details from the Corporate Affairs Commission’s Beneficial Ownership Database, the company is owned by former Senator Nse Bassey Ekpenyong.

What the law Says

Section 21 (1) of the Ebonyi State Public Procurement Law (2020) stipulates that:

“Subject to any exemption allowed by this Law, all public procurements shall be conducted:

(a) Subject to the prior review thresholds as may from time to time be set by the Bureau…

(b) By open competitive bidding;

(c) In a manner which is transparent, timely and equitable…

(d) In a manner which promotes competition, economy and efficiency; and

(e) In accordance with the procedures and guidelines laid down in this Law….”

Subsection (2) further provides that:

“Where the Bureau has set prior review thresholds in the procurement regulations, no funds shall be disbursed… unless approved by the approving authority.”

The law also outlines the eligibility requirements for bidders in Section 21 (2):

“All bidders… shall possess the necessary professional and technical qualifications, financial capability, equipment, and personnel to perform the obligations of the procurement contract; must possess legal capacity; not be in receivership or insolvency; must have fulfilled tax, pension, and social security obligations; and have directors free of criminal convictions related to fraud or misrepresentation.”

Subsection (5) empowers the procuring entity to demand documentary evidence to prove that bidders meet these requirements — and stresses that all such requirements must apply equally to every bidder.

Conflict of Interest

In relation to the Permanent Secretary whose company benefited from a contract awarded by his own ministry, Section 21 (19) of the Ebonyi State Public Procurement Act (2020) states:

“Persons who have been engaged in preparing for a procurement… may neither bid for the procurement in question nor cooperate in any manner with bidders in the course of preparing their tenders.”

The law also imposes clear accountability duties on accounting officers of procuring entities.

Section 21 (16) states: “The accounting officer of a procuring entity, and any officer to which the task is delegated, are responsible and accountable for any actions taken or omitted to be taken either in compliance with or contravention of the law.”

Section 21 (17) adds that: “Concurrent approval by any tenders board shall not absolve the accounting officer for accountability for anything done in contravention of this law or regulations.”

By law, a Permanent Secretary serves as the chief accounting officer of a ministry. It therefore remains unclear why Ebonyi State’s Works and Transport Ministry’s chief accounting officer abandoned his statutory responsibility in favour of awarding a multi-billion-naira contract to a company he owns.

What the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) says on annual returns

Section 421 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 provides that a company’s annual return must be completed, signed by a director and the secretary, and filed with the Corporate Affairs Commission within 42 days after its annual general meeting.

“This section does not apply to companies with only one member.”

Section 422 mandates that each return must include: “A certified copy of every balance sheet and profit and loss account laid before the company in general meeting… and a certified copy of the auditors’ and directors’ reports.”

The law further provides that where any balance sheet or document does not comply with legal requirements, additions and corrections must be made, and this must be clearly stated on the copy submitted.

Section 423 adds: “A private company shall send with the annual return… a certificate signed both by a director and the secretary of the company that it has not issued any invitation to the public to subscribe for shares or debentures.”

It is unclear how a few months old company will be able to meet the requirements and provisions of this law in respect to filing annual returns and paying necessary taxes.

Lawyer faults contract awards to infant companies

A legal practitioner, Awosusi Kehinde, described the award of contracts to newly registered or infant companies as a clear abuse of procurement regulations.

According to him, such companies cannot meet tax or annual return requirements, making them legally unqualified to participate in public procurement.

“A few months old company cannot file annual returns or get a tax certificate, which is one of the key requirements for awarding contracts. Also, the prerequisite experience of such an infant company in handling large projects is questionable,” he said.

“It is an abuse of the procurement act if such contract awards take place,” he added.

Across Ebonyi State, residents have repeatedly lamented the deteriorating condition of their roads, calling for urgent government intervention. However, the fraudulent and compromised procurement process uncovered by this investigation suggests that such contracts may never achieve their intended goals, leaving communities stranded and infrastructure neglected.

Ebonyi government declines comment

When contacted on phone the spokesperson to the Ebonyi State governor, Monday Uzor, declined to comment on the companies allegedly linked to the governor winning contracts in violation of the procurement law.

“I cannot comment on that, I don’t know of the procurement process,” he stated.

When reminded that the contracts award may amount to breach of the procurement law, he insisted on not commenting. He also declined to comment on award of the Vanco Underpass bridge to a few months old company with ties to the state governor and the several contract process abuse under the administration of governor Francis Nwifuru.

“What would you want me to say,” he quipped. The Executive Secretary of the Ebonyi State Bureau of Public Procurement, Uzoma Betty, failed to react when contacted.

By press time, he was contacted again for reaction but declined comments, failing to reply despite reading enquiries sent.

She failed to respond to the questions sent as messages to her phone contact via WhatsApp and failed to respond to phone calls placed to her line.