How genuine are pictures of burnt houses in Igangan, Oyo State?

ON January 23, 2021, several images depicting charred remains of burnt buildings were circulated online. The buildings were said to belong to the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadir.

A Twitter user with the handle @MFaarees_also shared the photos while making a similar claim.

The tweet had over 2,000 likes and was shared over 772 times in less than 72 hours.

THE CLAIM

Viral images depict burnt buildings belonging to Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Saliu Abdulkadir, in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government of Oyo State.

THE FINDINGS

In Southwest Nigeria, there have been multiple cases of killings and kidnappings for ransom on highways and farmlands. A number of the victims who regained their freedom had reported that their abductors were herders of the Fulani descent.

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, had ordered herders to vacate the forest reserve in the state. This was swiftly countered by the Nigerian presidency.

Amidst this, Sunday Adeyemo, a promoter of Oduduwa nation, had raised the alarm over continuous attacks on the Yoruba communities by persons alleged to be herders in the South-West.

Sunday Adeyemo, who is also known as Sunday Igboho, issued a seven-day ultimatum for the herders – who are mainly Fulani – domiciled in Igangan community to vacate the state.

After his visit to Igangan community, the Seriki Fulani’s house was set ablaze.

This was reported by Sahara Reporters which shared the pictures in question.

In addition, Daily Trust newspaper on Sunday, January 24, also published similar photographs in a report about the crisis in the community.

By Monday, January 25, 2021, Channels Television, in a report on the crisis, showed footage of Ngozi Onadeko, new commissioner of police, Oyo State Command, during her fact-finding visit to the town. Similar photos were shown in the report.

Three days after the incident, on January 26, Sunday Igboho’s house was set ablaze by unidentified hoodlums, said the police.

THE VERDICT

The claim that the images depict burnt house of Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, is TRUE.

This report was originally published by Factcheckhub.