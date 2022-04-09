30.1 C
Abuja

How gunmen abducted wife, daughter of Plateau commissioner

Lukman ABOLADE
GUNMEN have abducted the wife and daughter of Plateau State Commissioner for Environment Usman Bamaiyi.

The yet to be identified hoodlums carried out the attack in the early hours of Saturday.

The State Commissioner for Information Daniel Majang confirmed the attack to The ICIR in a text message.

However, Majang did not give further details on the abduction.

Bamaiyi’s wife and daughter were abducted during an attack on the commissioner’s residence in Gindiri township of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The gunmen were said to have blocked all major roads that led to Gindiri during the attack, which lasted for about an hour.

The spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command Gabriel Ubah did not answer calls by The ICIR’s reporter.

Also, as of the time of filing this report, Ubah did not respond to a text message sent to him concerning the abduction.

Gindiri has recorded several cases of kidnapping in recent times.

Last December, the Paramount Ruler of Gindiri, Charles Dakat was kidnapped by gunmen.

He was eventually released five days after he was kidnapped.

