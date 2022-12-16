How Nigerian cleaner attempted to assassinate Guyana President

MORE details have emerged about the assassination attempt on the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali at his official residence Thursday morning.

The sole attacker identified as Bethel Ikenna Chinezie, who is a Nigerian national, allegedly showed up at President Ali’s home at the State House around 7:30 am and confronted the Presidential Guards demanding: “I want the President”, News Room reported.

Senior Police sources have confirmed that Chinezie last worked at a Georgetown cleaning business. His employer has told Police that Chinezie did not appear to have any mental health issues.

The owner of the company declined to comment when contacted by the News Room, only saying an investigation is underway.

Chinezie allegedly whipped out a knife and stabbed a Presidential Guard identified as Telon Perreira, several times on his neck and other areas of his body.

The attacker then proceeded to disarm a female rank of her gun, walked out of the guard hut, and started firing outside of the compound on Carmichael Street.

The security detail returned fire, injuring Chinezie. He and the stabbed Presidential guard were later taken to the Georgetown Hospital where they are receiving treatment under Police guard.

Thirty-five-year-old Chimezie was reported to have undergone a series of surgeries for gunshot injures to his head, torso and leg on Thursday.

The motive behind the assassination attempt is yet to be unravelled.