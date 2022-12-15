Nigerian man in critical condition after failed attempt to assassinate Guyana President

A Nigerian man along with a policeman, were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition after he tried to assassinate the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali.

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday, December 15, said a request has been dispatched to the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for more information on the Nigerian man, identified as Bethel Ikenna Chimezie, who staged a daring knife and gun attack on the Presidential Guards at the Guyana State House that resulted in him being shot and injured.

Thirty-five-year-old Chimezie was reported to have undergone a series of surgeries for gunshot injures to his head, torso and leg that were inflicted when Presidential Guards opened fire on him. “The GPF has requested via INTERPOL a comprehensive background check on him; also whether he has any criminal history or whether he is linked to any criminal group,” a senior police officer told Demerara Waves Online News.

Earlier, police said that at about 7:30 am, the man entered State House’s south-eastern guard room and demanded to see the President. He allegedly whipped out a knife and stabbed a policeman several times to his neck and other areas of his body.

Police said Chimezie also snatched a pistol from a Presidential Guard, ran out of the guard room on to Carmichael Street and fired several shots. Police said a 9MM pistol and seven 9MM spent shells were retrieved.