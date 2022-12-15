25.1 C
Abuja

Nigerian man in critical condition after failed attempt to assassinate Guyana President

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
President of Guyana Irfaan Ali. 
President of Guyana Irfaan Ali. 
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Nigerian man along with a policeman, were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a critical condition after he tried to assassinate the President of Guyana Irfaan Ali. 

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday, December 15, said a request has been dispatched to the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) for more information on the Nigerian man, identified as Bethel Ikenna Chimezie, who staged a daring knife and gun attack on the Presidential Guards at the Guyana State House that resulted in him being shot and injured.

Thirty-five-year-old Chimezie was reported to have undergone a series of surgeries for gunshot injures to his head, torso and leg that were inflicted when Presidential Guards opened fire on him.

“The GPF has requested via INTERPOL a comprehensive background check on him; also whether he has any criminal history or whether he is linked to any criminal group,” a senior police officer told Demerara Waves Online News.

Earlier, police said that at about 7:30 am, the man entered State House’s south-eastern guard room and demanded to see the President.

He allegedly whipped out a knife and stabbed a policeman several times to his neck and other areas of his body.

Police said Chimezie also snatched a pistol from a Presidential Guard, ran out of the guard room on to Carmichael Street and fired several shots. Police said a 9MM pistol and seven 9MM spent shells were retrieved.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Slow circulation as newly redesigned naira notes go into use

THE newly redesigned currency notes of N1000, N500 and N200 began circulating across the...
National News

EFCC arraigns Kogi gov’s nephew over alleged N10bn fraud

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Ali Bello, a nephew to...
Elections

2023: Biden charges Buhari, INEC to allow free, fair polls

UNITED States (US) President Joe Biden has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent...
News

Osun: Adeleke to probe Oyetola over N407.32bn debt

OSUN State governor Ademola Adeleke has vowed to probe his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, over...
National News

Police react as train crushes driver, car in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police Force is investigating the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Slow circulation as newly redesigned naira notes go into use

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.