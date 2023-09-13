Nigerian man sets World record for climbing ladder with football on head

ANOTHER Nigerian, Tonye Solomon, has set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

GWR announced this on their official X page on Wednesday, September 13.

“New record: Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head – 150 by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria) ⚽️Don’t look down 👀”, GWR posted.

Solomon climbed 150 steps to the top of a 250-foot (76-metre) tall radio mast while expertly controlling the ball atop his head.

He achieved the feat last month, August 10, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state. However, GWR responded to it on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to GWR, Tonye Solomon had walked 60 km with a football on his head from Amassoma to Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, but many Nigerians doubted the authenticity of his story.

To disprove their doubts, Solomon opted to showcase his abilities by attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on his head.

Solomon said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things.”

Many Nigerians, including Fela Kuti, Wizkid, Steven Keshi, Bayo Omoboriowo, and Vincent Okezie, have written their names into the Guinness World Records, with the latest, Hilda Baci, a chef who broke the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.