I am not aware 300 students were kidnapped in Zamfara – Army spokesperson

The Nigerian Army has said it is unaware that gunmen kidnapped 300 female students in Zamfara State Friday midnight.

Mohammed Yerima, spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, said this in a telephone interview with The ICIR when asked to provide update on the incident.

“I am not aware; you are just informing me of it,” Yerima told The ICIR. There are reports that unknown gunmen from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, were kidnapped on Friday night.

According to the BBC, the female students were kidnapped at the boarding school by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The Punch also reported that a staff member of the school confirmed that the gunmen arrived in the school around 1 am on Friday with Hilux vehicles and motorcycles and forcefully evacuated the students.

According to the staff, the gunmen besieged the school pretending to be security personnel.

“When they came into the school, we thought they were security personnel but to our utmost fear and dismay, they started putting the girls into Hilux vehicles and motorcycles and then drove out of the school,” the newspaper quoted its source.

This is coming a few days after ‘bandits’ kidnapped about 100 Nigerian schoolboys from the all-boys Government Science College (GSC) in Kagara Town, Niger State.

The ICIR also reported how Nigerian schools in the northern part of the country were being targeted in terrorist and bandit attacks.

About 1,000 school children have been kidnapped in Northern Nigeria from 2014 to 2021 across five states; Niger, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara and Niger.

Less than 10 days ago, Adamu Mohammed, inspector-general of police, had announced the deployment of 275 ‘special police officers’ on Operation Puff Adder 2.

According to Adamu, the special security forces were aimed at reinforcing the fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other violent crimes being perpetrated across the country.

Welcoming the 275 special police officers to Zamfara, Abutu Yaro, state commissioner of police, had said inadequate personnel had ended with the deployment of the officers in the state.