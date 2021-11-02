I dare Obiano to follow me to the streets to test our popularity – Peter Obi

— 1 min read

FORMER Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi has dared the present governor of the state Willy Obiano to follow him to the streets of Onitsha without security to test their popularity.

He said this on Arise TV Morning Show on Tuesday while dissecting issues raised during the governorship debate on the heels of governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 6.

“I live in Onitsha. Let Governor Obiano come with your cameramen, let’s go out to the streets of Onitsha without one security and walk around, and then you will know.”

On the state of insecurity in the state, the former governor said the present government had not followed the path he laid down towards a sustainable security system, hence the current challenge facing the state.

“Whenever we talk about security, for me, security is local. So you first start from the community. What needs to be done is simple, and we did it in the past, form and support vigilante groups in all communities. Provide them with logistics like vehicles and communication gadgets.”

He said he did a lot to develop the state’s economy and was disappointed that the current governor was not doing enough to sustain the tempo.

All that was expected of the Obiano government was to follow the same pattern, he stated.

“What was needed was to continue, the economy of Anambra State is already private sector-led. All you need is to continue to support the private sector.”

He said his administration moved the state from ‘Home for All’ to ‘Light of the Nation’ and followed it with a clear direction that if Obiano had followed, the state would have been exemplary.

He said the state currently lacked good roads and was presently riddled with all sorts of problems.

He praised the People’s Democratic Party candidate Valentine Ozigbo on his excellent outing at the governorship debate and for maintaining that both Charles Soludo of the APGA and Andy Uba of APC belonged to the past.