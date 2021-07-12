We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SUSPECT in the alleged murder of Michael Ataga, CEO of Super TV, Chidinma Ojukwu has denied killing him.

Ojukwu was arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police command after Ataga was found dead in an apartment in the Lekki area of the state last month.

According to the police, the suspect, who had fled the scene of the crime had earlier checked in with the deceased into the apartment days after he was brutally murdered.

When she was paraded by the police in June, the 300 level student of the University of Lagos had said she killed him while he was trying to force himself on her.

She had sought forgiveness, saying she did not want to die.

“I regret killing Mr Ataga. I don’t know what my future holds but I don’t want to die. Please, I don’t want to die because of this case. I have not killed before.”

“I totally regret everything I did and I am sorry. Mr Ataga’s family, I am deeply sorry for what I did. If I had my life back, I wouldn’t do anything like that. I am deeply sorry and I hope you forgive me,” Ojukwu had said at the time.

But in a video that is currently in circulation, Chidinma said she knows nothing about Ataga’s death

“I didn’t injure anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment, and did that… I don’t know who that person is. I don’t know what happened. I did not kill him,” the suspect said.

She, however, admitted that they spent time together, drinking and smoking before he died.

Ojukwu claimed that she was not inside the apartment at the time he was killed.

The 21-year-old further revealed that Ataga was having issues with his wife and was not in a happy marriage, as it was more of catering for his kids.

She also described the deceased as someone who gets angry easily and was always busy.

Ojukwu, however, denied having N10m in her account, adding that she had about N400-500,000 in her account.

According to her, she made the money from selling a laptop which the deceased gave her.

“He was actually a busy person but at a point, I found out that he lies a lot just to be able to have sex with young girls.

“He wasn’t having a good marriage either because I noticed he had issues with his wife. They had a marital crisis and he was there only for the kids,” she said.