We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Lagos State Police Command has arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of Chief Executive Officer of Super Television Usifo Ataga.

The Lagos Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu made this known while parading some of the suspects at the command headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos State, on Wednesday.

He, however, did not furnish details on the involvement of the suspects in the murder.

“We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects,” he said.

Ataga was found dead by the police in an apartment in the Lekki area of the state last month.

The police later paraded one Chidinma Ojukwu, who had earlier confessed to the murder. The 300-level student of the University of Lagos had said she killed him while he was trying to force himself on her.

But in a circulated video earlier this week, Ojukwu distanced herself from her earlier statement, saying she knew nothing about Ataga’s death.

“I didn’t injure anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment and did that… I don’t know who that person is. I don’t know what happened. I did not kill him,” the suspect said.

She, however, admitted that they spent time together, drinking and smoking before he died.

Ojukwu claimed that she was not inside the apartment at the time he was killed.

The 21-year-old further revealed that Ataga was having issues with his wife and was not in a happy marriage, as it was more of catering for his kids.

She also described the deceased as someone who would get angry easily and was always busy.

Ojukwu, however, denied having N10 million in her account, adding that she had about N400,000-500,000 in her account.

According to her, she made the money from selling a laptop which the deceased gave her.

Advertisement

“He was actually a busy person but at a point, I found out that he lies a lot just to be able to have sex with young girls.

“He wasn’t having a good marriage either because I noticed he had issues with his wife. They had a marital crisis and he was there only for the kids,” she said.