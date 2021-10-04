I didn’t say IPOB is responsible for the killings in South-East -Nwodo

Nwodo said this in a statement on Sunday in reaction to media reports that he blamed the spate of insecurity in the region, especially in Imo and Anambra States, on IPOB.

He said he had been out of the public glare since the expiration of his tenure as the Igbo apex socio-cultural group to allow his successor to reign without distraction.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication alleging that I made a statement on the recent killings in Imo and Anambra States,” he said.

“The statement further alleged that I referred to IPOB as being responsible for the killings.

“I state without reservation that I didn’t make any such statements. I have deliberately refused any press interviews since I finished serving out my tenure as President General of Ohaneze.

“I took this decision in order to ensure that my successor’s voice is undiluted and unmistaken as the sole voice of Ohaneze leadership.”

The South-East has, in recent times, witnessed a series of violence and killings of various portions mostly carried out by the so-called ‘unknown gunmen.’

Recently, Chike Akunyili, a medical doctor and the husband of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and later Minister of Information Dora Akunyili and eight others, were slaughtered on Tuesday night at Nkpor, a suburb of the commercial city of Onitsha in Anambra State.

It was gathered that unknown gunmen had opened fire in the usually busy area at a time Akunyili was returning home to Enugu after receiving a posthumous award by the University of Nigeria Alumni Association on behalf of his late wife at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, and he, his driver and Police orderly were caught up in the shooting.