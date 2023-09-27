“I have no hand in Mohbad’s death”- Naira Marley

NIGERIAN Singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has said he has no hands in the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Promise known as Mohbad.

In a statement shared by Naira Marley on Tuesday, September 26, through his official Instagram account, Naira Marley said individuals have accused him of being responsible for Mohbad’s demise. However, like everyone else, he, too, has been shocked by the tragedy.

“In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee. All manner of stories have been woven against me in respect of his untimely death.

“I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased, whom I considered to be my brother and member of our music family, but over the various lies spread and threats against me.

“Before I progress further, let me say that as it is traumatic for a lot of people to bear the reality of lleri’s death, so it is to me. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace, and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, he stated.

He also emphasized that while they had their disagreements, it never escalated to the point of harbouring ill wishes towards anyone, and they were actively pursuing a legal resolution to their disputes.

“Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of llerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries, to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives.

“Truly, we had our own share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings.

“It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he had passed”, he added.

Naira Marley noted that he had been outside the country since August 31 and had not yet returned, indicating that he was not present when Mohbad passed away.

In the statement, Naira Marley expressed his intention to return to the country in response to the invitation by the Police. He pledged to fully cooperate and provide assistance during the investigation to uncover the truth.

“In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist in the investigation and give my version of the events. I am fully cooperating with the Police team, and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death”, he stated.

The late Mohbad was formerly affiliated with Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, from which he departed in October 2022.

Following Mohbad’s passing on September 12, Naira Marley experienced a drop in his Instagram followers, losing thousands. Additionally, some Nigerians have initiated a petition to advocate for the banning of Marlian Music.