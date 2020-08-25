I will hit you hard, Fani-Kayode threatens journalist in Calabar

FEMI Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, has been seen in a viral video threatening to ‘hit a journalist hard’ after he asked him a question at a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State, last week.

Fani-Kayode in the video seen by The ICIR threw caution into the wind and rained abuses on Eyo Charles, a reporter with Daily Trust Newspaper who asked him about who is bankrolling his tour of South South states.

Fani-Kayode had been touring some states in the South South and South East.

When he was in Cross River State, Ben Ayade, Governor of the state hosted and took him round his projects.

However, during a press conference, the former minister lost his cool when the Daily Trust reporter asked t if his recent trips were being bankrolled and Fani-Kayode in response said he felt embarrassed by the question and threatened to hit the journalist.

He said during his outburst that the reporter looked down on him, maintaining that he is from a very wealthy background.

“What type of stupid question is that? Do you know who you are talking to?, he said.

“I will not take any question from this man? Which bankroll, to do what, who can give me money for anything? I could see from your face before you got here how stupid you are.”

“You have a small mind, very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standard.

“I have been in politics since 1990. I am not one of these politicians…

“I have been locked up by this government, I have been persecuted more than most of the politicians you follow for brown envelope.”

“I spend, I don’t take. I am not a poor man, I have never been and I will never be. Bankroll who, a former minister, a lawyer?”

“Don’t ever try it with me again, look at me very well. I will hit you hard [If you try it again].”

“And if any person sent you to ask that question and gave you brown envelope, go and tell them you got more than they bargained for.

“You are very rude. That is not the standard of Daily Trust at all and I will report you to your publisher. Somebody has been on the road for how long and you are coming to ask this question, very stupid.”

However, Fani-Kayode in his reaction to the incident said the journalist did not ask a question, but made an assertion and an insult.